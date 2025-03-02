Abel and Shwartzman wanted more out of their rookie races. We think they did just fine.

By Steve Wittich

How do you know rookies Robert Shwartzman and Jacob Abel are race car drivers? Despite solid performances that had the duo completing 199 of 200 laps, they weren’t happy.

PREMA Racing rookie Robert Shwartzman gets ready for his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES race, the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Photo Courtesy of Penske Entertainment- Joe Skibinski)

FIA Formula 2 alum from PREMA Racing, Shwartzman started 18th and finished 20th, completing all 100 laps.

“Difficult” is what the driver, making his first open-wheel start since 2021 and only his 13th start in a car in the same time period, said to TSO after debriefing with his team. “Obviously, we’re not there where we want to be.

“Again, as I said, we didn’t have any high expectations. So in a sense, we did our best today. We take what we can take. We definitely have a lot of work to do, a lot of improvement to do, but overall it was interesting.

“Generally, I need to understand a bit more how tire works, how car works, how the whole series works. Unfortunately, we had some issues also with the radio. So communication was not great, which interfered with our strategy. I could not always understand the plan was and what I needed to do.

“So again, it was a bit hectic, thrown out of in the ocean where there is a lot of sharks that have been here for so many years. They know stuff (that I don’t). It was very difficult to compete. But again, it’s just a starting point. I really hope that this race is going to be the worst for us this season, and we’re just going to do better.”

Dale Coyne Racing rookie Jacob Abel relaxes on his pit stand with his assistant engineer at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Photo Courtesy of Penske Entertainment- Joe Skibinski)

INDY NXT by Firestone alum Abel, from Dale Coyne Racing, started 25th and finished 23rd.

“Obviously not great,” explained Abel when asked about his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES experience. “First of all, we finished all the laps, and we had clean stops. That was our first goal. Our first stint, the tires over-pressured a bit, and I was kind of hanging on. That’s where we lost a lot of time there, for sure.

“The second stint was actually okay. But once Lundgaard, who was the leader at the time, caught us, we were full pushing just to keep him behind, That made us lose a bunch of time and burn a lot of fuel, so we had to stop a little short.

“That last stint, we were just hanging on, and trying to stay out of our own way. We had to do to try and stay on the lead lap for as long as we could there, in hopes that there was a yellow. That was just kind of how it goes.”

We also asked both drivers about the biggest surprise during their first NTT INDYCAR SERIES start was and got the following answers.

Shwartzman on track during the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Photo Courtesy of Penske Entertainment- Joe Skibinski)

Schwartzman said:

How the tire works. “I don’t understand tires at the moment. For me it’s just a bit like, one lap they work, one lap they don’t work. How is it working? Just to understand how you work with tires. Because for me, that’s one of the most crucial things in terms of grip, is tires. Unless we figure out how to work with them, we’ll never have good grip. So that was the most surprising (thing).

Jacob Abel on track during the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Abel said:

“I didn’t expect the blacks to fall off a lot, but I think part of that was because of the over pressures. Not perfect, but we finished all the laps, and it could have gone worse”

The third driver making his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES start, Louis Foster, was involved in a first-lap incident through no fault of his own.

Steve’s thoughts:

Shwartzman and Abel are being too hard on themselves. They both came into the most competitive racing series on earth, on a tricky street circuit, with teams that, due to fewer resources or less experience, have some limitations and turned competitive lap times while keeping their noses clean.