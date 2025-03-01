By Patrick Stephan (@TSO_Patrick) Good morning from a sunny and 66F morning in St. Petersburg, Florida where we are currently on a bit of a delay for track repairs after the MX5 Cup practice session. Looks like some breaks are built in to the schedule, so we should be ok to get back on time…...
Welcome to Saturday in St. Petersburg: Weather, schedule and more
- TSO News
- Steve Wittich
- March 1, 2025
- 10 minutes read
