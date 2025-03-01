  • March 1, 2025
Welcome to Saturday in St. Petersburg: Weather, schedule and more

By Patrick Stephan (@TSO_Patrick) Good morning from a sunny and 66F morning in St. Petersburg, Florida where we are currently on a bit of a delay for track repairs after the MX5 Cup practice session. Looks like some breaks are built in to the schedule, so we should be ok to get back on time…...

