  • March 1, 2025
  1. Home
  2. TSO News
  3. St. Petersburg Saturday…

St. Petersburg Saturday End of Day – Patrick’s Notes

By Patrick Stephan Couple of thoughts before I start sending out all the press releases from the first qualifying session of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series season. Tires I was able to chat quickly with Cara Krstolic, Chief Engineer and Director, Race Tire Engineering and Production, in the paddock today before qualifying and she appeared…...

This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

© 2025 TrackSideOnline. All Rights Reserved. Powered by EnforceMG.