By Patrick Stephan Couple of thoughts before I start sending out all the press releases from the first qualifying session of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series season. Tires I was able to chat quickly with Cara Krstolic, Chief Engineer and Director, Race Tire Engineering and Production, in the paddock today before qualifying and she appeared…...
St. Petersburg Saturday End of Day – Patrick’s Notes
- TSO News
- Patrick Stephan
- March 1, 2025
- 10 minutes read
For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.