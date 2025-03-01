  • March 1, 2025
  1. Home
  2. TSO News
  3. St. Pete Pit…

St. Pete Pit Assignments and Qualifying Groups

The crowd relaxing in Turn 10 before qualifying in St. Pete. TSO Photo by Patrick By Patrick Stephan Some housekeeping, and a note that I ran in to Pato O’Ward (as he was being mobbed trying to get through the paddock), and he told me he didn’t run Firestone Alternate Tires in the morning practice…...

This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription and TSO Monthly Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

© 2025 TrackSideOnline. All Rights Reserved. Powered by EnforceMG.