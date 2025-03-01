  • March 1, 2025
  1. Home
  2. TSO's INDY NXT by Firestone coverage
  3. Rowe under INDY…

Rowe under INDY NXT by Firestone track record in practice #2

St. Petersburg, FL during the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg presented by RP Funding (Photo by Travis Hinkle | IMS Photo)

By Steve Wittich

St. Petersburg, FL during the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg presented by RP Funding (Photo by Travis Hinkle | IMS Photo)

INDY NXT by Firestone practice started after a slight hold to patch an issue at the apex of Turn 12 caused by the previous series. When the green flag came out at 9:23 am, the skies were partly cloudy, with a comfortable 64F ambient temperature and track temperature at 71.4F.

The early part of practice was all Andretti Global all the time, first with veteran Salvador de Alba and followed by the driver who led the first practice, Dennis Hauger.

At the halfway point of the 45-minute practice, Hauger still held the top spot, with Myles Rowe (Abel Motorsports w/Force Indy), Lochie Hughes (Andretti Global), Callum Hedge (Abel Motorsports), Jordan Missig (Abel Motorsports), Josh Pierson (HMD Motorsports), De Alba, Tommy Smith (HMD Motorsports), Caio Collet (HMD Motorsports) and Jonathan Browne (Chip Ganassi Racing).

Hauger’s best lap with 20 minutes left in the session, set on used tires, was 1:05.1444, which was a tenth of a second quicker than yesterday’s practice.

As drivers put on fresh Firestone INDY NXT tires, lap times started to fall. Hauger’s teammate Hughes grabbed the top spot.

Hauger also got fresh Firestone rubber, quickly becoming the first driver under 65 seconds, turning in a lap time two-tenths of a second under the current track record.

Not long after setting the quickest lap, the Norwegian driver tagged the wall with the left rear at the exit of Turn 8, completing one more lap before coming to the attention of his Andretti Global crew.

With ten minutes remaining in practice, four of the six drivers affiliated with Andretti Global – Haugher (1st), Hughes (2nd), De Alba (4th) and Andretti Cape’s Ricardo Escotto (6th) were near the top of the timing screen.

With just under five minutes remaining in practice, Rowe went to the top of the timing screens, going a tenth of a second quicker than Hauger.

All 45 minutes were run under green conditions, with the 21 drivers completing 63 laps of the 1.8-mile, 14-turn St. Petersburg street circuit.

Hallie Deegan, making a big leap from tin tops to open-wheel cars, improved immensely, going from a 4.7-second gap to a 2.7-second gap.

INDY NXT by Firestone practice #2 results

RANKDRIVERTEAMFAST LAPDIFF.TOTAL LAPS
1M. ROWEAbel Motorsports w/ Force Indy1:04.249629
2D. HAUGERAndretti Global1:04.35430.104726
3L. HUGHESAndretti Global1:04.60250.352928
4C. COLLETHMD Motorsports1:04.71680.467232
5J. BROWNEChip Ganassi Racing1:04.76580.516233
6S. DE ALBAAndretti Global1:04.79290.543329
7C. HEDGEAbel Motorsports1:04.80130.551732
8N. ALLAERHMD Motorsports1:04.86910.619531
9R. ESCOTTOAndretti Cape1:04.88480.635232
10J. MISSIGAbel Motorsports1:04.93550.685929
11J. ROEAndretti Global1:04.98400.734430
12J. PIERSONHMD Motorsports1:05.00530.755731
13J. MILLERAbel Motorsports w/ Miller Vinatieri Motorsports1:05.09590.846329
14S. MURRAYAndretti Cape1:05.20440.954830
15T. SMITHHMD Motorsports1:05.23440.984831
16L. SCEATSHMD Motorsports1:05.31281.063230
17N. JOHNSONHMD Motorsports1:05.35221.102630
18S. FLOERSCHHMD Motorsports1:05.43101.181431
19B. ARONHMD Motorsports1:05.75321.503632
20N. KOOLENChip Ganassi Racing1:05.86641.616831
21H. DEEGANHMD Motorsports1:06.95732.707732

The 21 drivers will qualify at 1:30pm; you can catch the action on FS2, SiriusXM218, INDYCAR Radio Network and indycarlive.com (international).

Leave a Reply

For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

© 2025 TrackSideOnline. All Rights Reserved. Powered by EnforceMG.