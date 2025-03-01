Rowe under INDY NXT by Firestone track record in practice #2

By Steve Wittich

St. Petersburg, FL during the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg presented by RP Funding (Photo by Travis Hinkle | IMS Photo)

INDY NXT by Firestone practice started after a slight hold to patch an issue at the apex of Turn 12 caused by the previous series. When the green flag came out at 9:23 am, the skies were partly cloudy, with a comfortable 64F ambient temperature and track temperature at 71.4F.

The early part of practice was all Andretti Global all the time, first with veteran Salvador de Alba and followed by the driver who led the first practice, Dennis Hauger.

At the halfway point of the 45-minute practice, Hauger still held the top spot, with Myles Rowe (Abel Motorsports w/Force Indy), Lochie Hughes (Andretti Global), Callum Hedge (Abel Motorsports), Jordan Missig (Abel Motorsports), Josh Pierson (HMD Motorsports), De Alba, Tommy Smith (HMD Motorsports), Caio Collet (HMD Motorsports) and Jonathan Browne (Chip Ganassi Racing).

Hauger’s best lap with 20 minutes left in the session, set on used tires, was 1:05.1444, which was a tenth of a second quicker than yesterday’s practice.

As drivers put on fresh Firestone INDY NXT tires, lap times started to fall. Hauger’s teammate Hughes grabbed the top spot.

Hauger also got fresh Firestone rubber, quickly becoming the first driver under 65 seconds, turning in a lap time two-tenths of a second under the current track record.

Not long after setting the quickest lap, the Norwegian driver tagged the wall with the left rear at the exit of Turn 8, completing one more lap before coming to the attention of his Andretti Global crew.

With ten minutes remaining in practice, four of the six drivers affiliated with Andretti Global – Haugher (1st), Hughes (2nd), De Alba (4th) and Andretti Cape’s Ricardo Escotto (6th) were near the top of the timing screen.

With just under five minutes remaining in practice, Rowe went to the top of the timing screens, going a tenth of a second quicker than Hauger.

All 45 minutes were run under green conditions, with the 21 drivers completing 63 laps of the 1.8-mile, 14-turn St. Petersburg street circuit.

Hallie Deegan, making a big leap from tin tops to open-wheel cars, improved immensely, going from a 4.7-second gap to a 2.7-second gap.

INDY NXT by Firestone practice #2 results

RANK DRIVER TEAM FAST LAP DIFF. TOTAL LAPS 1 M. ROWE Abel Motorsports w/ Force Indy 1:04.2496 — 29 2 D. HAUGER Andretti Global 1:04.3543 0.1047 26 3 L. HUGHES Andretti Global 1:04.6025 0.3529 28 4 C. COLLET HMD Motorsports 1:04.7168 0.4672 32 5 J. BROWNE Chip Ganassi Racing 1:04.7658 0.5162 33 6 S. DE ALBA Andretti Global 1:04.7929 0.5433 29 7 C. HEDGE Abel Motorsports 1:04.8013 0.5517 32 8 N. ALLAER HMD Motorsports 1:04.8691 0.6195 31 9 R. ESCOTTO Andretti Cape 1:04.8848 0.6352 32 10 J. MISSIG Abel Motorsports 1:04.9355 0.6859 29 11 J. ROE Andretti Global 1:04.9840 0.7344 30 12 J. PIERSON HMD Motorsports 1:05.0053 0.7557 31 13 J. MILLER Abel Motorsports w/ Miller Vinatieri Motorsports 1:05.0959 0.8463 29 14 S. MURRAY Andretti Cape 1:05.2044 0.9548 30 15 T. SMITH HMD Motorsports 1:05.2344 0.9848 31 16 L. SCEATS HMD Motorsports 1:05.3128 1.0632 30 17 N. JOHNSON HMD Motorsports 1:05.3522 1.1026 30 18 S. FLOERSCH HMD Motorsports 1:05.4310 1.1814 31 19 B. ARON HMD Motorsports 1:05.7532 1.5036 32 20 N. KOOLEN Chip Ganassi Racing 1:05.8664 1.6168 31 21 H. DEEGAN HMD Motorsports 1:06.9573 2.7077 32

The 21 drivers will qualify at 1:30pm; you can catch the action on FS2, SiriusXM218, INDYCAR Radio Network and indycarlive.com (international).