NTT INDYCAR Series Saturday Practice (P2) Notes and Results

Crowded pit lane for practice on Saturday morning in St. Pete. NOTE that the track has sold out pit passes, but still had paddock passes available. TSO Photo by Steve By Patrick Stephan The green flag for the second NTT INDYCAR Series practice of the week got started at 10:29am ET, with the Track at…...



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription and TSO Monthly Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here