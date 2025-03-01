  • March 1, 2025
  1. Home
  2. TSO News
  3. NTT INDYCAR Series…

NTT INDYCAR Series Saturday Practice (P2) Notes and Results

Crowded pit lane for practice on Saturday morning in St. Pete. NOTE that the track has sold out pit passes, but still had paddock passes available. TSO Photo by Steve By Patrick Stephan The green flag for the second NTT INDYCAR Series practice of the week got started at 10:29am ET, with the Track at…...

This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription and TSO Monthly Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

© 2025 TrackSideOnline. All Rights Reserved. Powered by EnforceMG.