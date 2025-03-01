  • March 1, 2025
  1. Home
  2. INDY NXT by Firestone
  3. Hauger Wins St.…

Hauger Wins St. Petersburg Pole in Series Debut

03-01-Hauger-Pole-Email-pic.jpg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Saturday, March 1, 2025) – Dennis Hauger continued his strong first weekend in INDY NXT by Firestone, winning the pole for the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Saturday with a track-record lap for the INDYCAR development series.

Hauger turned a top lap of 1 minute, 3.8801 seconds in the No. 28 Rental Group car fielded by Andretti Global to earn the top spot in his series debut. The 45-lap race on the 14-turn, 1.8-mile temporary street circuit starts at 10 a.m. ET Sunday, with live coverage on FS1, the FOX Sports app and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

SEE: Qualifying Results

“The team did a great job getting a good car for qualifying,” Hauger said. “We did the job. I’ll take that. Overall, I think there was a bit more in there for me, but it’s the first race weekend. We’re getting up to speed. Happy overall.”

Hauger’s top lap in the first of two qualifying groups broke the INDY NXT track record of 1:04.5759 set by Nolan Siegel last year before he climbed to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren. Hauger also led practice Friday and was second in the pre-qualifying session this morning.

A climb to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES also is Hauger’s goal. The Norwegian joins INDY NXT by Firestone this season after winning the FIA Formula 3 Championship in 2021 and earning five wins and 13 podium finishes in FIA Formula 2 – the last official ladder step before Formula One – in the last three seasons.

2024 USF Pro 2000 champion Lochie Hughes locked out the front row for Andretti Global by qualifying second at 1:04.0209 for his series debut in the No. 26 McGinley Clinic/USF Pro Championship machine.

Caio Collet, the top returning driver to the series this season, qualified third at 1:04.3851 in the No. 76 HMD Motorsports car. Fellow series veteran Myles Rowe will join Collet in the second row after qualifying fourth at 1:04.2053 in the No. 99 Abel Motorsports/Force Indy car.

Rookie Liam Sceats qualified fifth at 1:04.5451 in the No. 30 HMD Motorsports car. Jack William Miller will start sixth in the No. 40 Abel/Miller/Vinatieri Motorsports car after his best lap of 1:04.3300.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

© 2025 TrackSideOnline. All Rights Reserved. Powered by EnforceMG.