Arrow McLaren 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Practice and Qualifying Report

Streets of St. Petersburg

Practice and qualifying date: Saturday, March 1

Round: 1/17

Total laps: 100

Total race distance: 180 miles/289.7 km

Length: 1.8 miles/2.9 km

Number of turns: 14

Session start times:

Warm-up: Sunday, 9:02 a.m. – 9:27 a.m. EST

Sunday, 9:02 a.m. – 9:27 a.m. EST Green flag: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

TUNE IN: Sunday, March 2, at 12:00 p.m. on FOX

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P6, 1:00.7203

Total laps: 17

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 1: P5, 0:59.8437

Round 2: P2, 0:59.6352

Firestone Fast Six: P5, 0:59.8663

Starting position: P5

“I’m really proud of the crew, and proud to put the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet up front. Starting this season like this is really what I was trying to manifest in the offseason. I was telling everybody that I didn’t really want to show up and work my way through. I wanted to start strong, and I feel like we did that. We probably surprised a few people today, but at the end of the day, the points are scored tomorrow. That’s where we need to be strong and I feel like we have a really good car. The first one is always tough as the track and the grip improves a lot throughout the race.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P4, 1:00.6407

Total laps: 20

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 1: P3, 0:59.6743

Round 2: P11, 1:00.2257

Starting position: P11

“It was a positive day. We transferred, and that was our goal. I really wanted to be in the Firestone Fast 6 and make that happen. The conditions changed a little bit, and I didn’t quite execute on that last lap in Q2. But I think for the first time with this new group on the No. 6 NTT DATA crew, everything went really well and we’re happy with the result. This puts us in a good spot for tomorrow. We’re making progress as a team and we’ll continue to build from this. It’s a super strong start for 2025.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P8, 1:00.8320

Total laps: 23

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 1: P12, 1:00.3671

Starting position: P23

“I just couldn’t get the Firestone Alternates switched on. We had two opportunities, and I don’t have an explanation really. It was just a really tough lap to get together, and it is obviously not ideal for tomorrow. We’ll have our work cut out for us, but I think we can make our way forward and score some solid points tomorrow.”