  • March 1, 2025
  1. Home
  2. Arrow McLaren Press Release
  3. Arrow McLaren 2025…

Arrow McLaren 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Practice and Qualifying Report

Arrow McLaren 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Practice and Qualifying Report

Streets of St. Petersburg

Practice and qualifying date: Saturday, March 1

Round: 1/17

Total laps: 100

Total race distance: 180 miles/289.7 km

Length: 1.8 miles/2.9 km

Number of turns: 14

Session start times: 

  • Warm-up: Sunday, 9:02 a.m. – 9:27 a.m. EST
  • Green flag: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

TUNE IN: Sunday, March 2, at 12:00 p.m. on FOX

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P6, 1:00.7203

Total laps: 17

Qualifying:

  • Round 1, Group 1: P5, 0:59.8437
  • Round 2: P2, 0:59.6352
  • Firestone Fast Six: P5, 0:59.8663

Starting position: P5

“I’m really proud of the crew, and proud to put the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet up front. Starting this season like this is really what I was trying to manifest in the offseason. I was telling everybody that I didn’t really want to show up and work my way through. I wanted to start strong, and I feel like we did that. We probably surprised a few people today, but at the end of the day, the points are scored tomorrow. That’s where we need to be strong and I feel like we have a really good car. The first one is always tough as the track and the grip improves a lot throughout the race.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P4, 1:00.6407

Total laps: 20

Qualifying:

  • Round 1, Group 1: P3, 0:59.6743
  • Round 2: P11, 1:00.2257

Starting position: P11

“It was a positive day. We transferred, and that was our goal. I really wanted to be in the Firestone Fast 6 and make that happen. The conditions changed a little bit, and I didn’t quite execute on that last lap in Q2. But I think for the first time with this new group on the No. 6 NTT DATA crew, everything went really well and we’re happy with the result. This puts us in a good spot for tomorrow. We’re making progress as a team and we’ll continue to build from this. It’s a super strong start for 2025.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P8, 1:00.8320

Total laps: 23

Qualifying:

  • Round 1, Group 1: P12, 1:00.3671

Starting position: P23

“I just couldn’t get the Firestone Alternates switched on. We had two opportunities, and I don’t have an explanation really. It was just a really tough lap to get together, and it is obviously not ideal for tomorrow. We’ll have our work cut out for us, but I think we can make our way forward and score some solid points tomorrow.”

Leave a Reply

For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

© 2025 TrackSideOnline. All Rights Reserved. Powered by EnforceMG.