Arrow McLaren 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Practice and Qualifying Report
Streets of St. Petersburg
Practice and qualifying date: Saturday, March 1
Round: 1/17
Total laps: 100
Total race distance: 180 miles/289.7 km
Length: 1.8 miles/2.9 km
Number of turns: 14
Session start times:
- Warm-up: Sunday, 9:02 a.m. – 9:27 a.m. EST
- Green flag: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST
TUNE IN: Sunday, March 2, at 12:00 p.m. on FOX
Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Practice 2: P6, 1:00.7203
Total laps: 17
Qualifying:
- Round 1, Group 1: P5, 0:59.8437
- Round 2: P2, 0:59.6352
- Firestone Fast Six: P5, 0:59.8663
Starting position: P5
“I’m really proud of the crew, and proud to put the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet up front. Starting this season like this is really what I was trying to manifest in the offseason. I was telling everybody that I didn’t really want to show up and work my way through. I wanted to start strong, and I feel like we did that. We probably surprised a few people today, but at the end of the day, the points are scored tomorrow. That’s where we need to be strong and I feel like we have a really good car. The first one is always tough as the track and the grip improves a lot throughout the race.”
Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Practice 2: P4, 1:00.6407
Total laps: 20
Qualifying:
- Round 1, Group 1: P3, 0:59.6743
- Round 2: P11, 1:00.2257
Starting position: P11
“It was a positive day. We transferred, and that was our goal. I really wanted to be in the Firestone Fast 6 and make that happen. The conditions changed a little bit, and I didn’t quite execute on that last lap in Q2. But I think for the first time with this new group on the No. 6 NTT DATA crew, everything went really well and we’re happy with the result. This puts us in a good spot for tomorrow. We’re making progress as a team and we’ll continue to build from this. It’s a super strong start for 2025.”
Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Practice 2: P8, 1:00.8320
Total laps: 23
Qualifying:
- Round 1, Group 1: P12, 1:00.3671
Starting position: P23
“I just couldn’t get the Firestone Alternates switched on. We had two opportunities, and I don’t have an explanation really. It was just a really tough lap to get together, and it is obviously not ideal for tomorrow. We’ll have our work cut out for us, but I think we can make our way forward and score some solid points tomorrow.”