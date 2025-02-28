  • February 28, 2025
Previewing the INDY NXT by Firestone championship

Chris Owens IMS Photo

By Steve Wittich

Racing at St. Pete

The 2025 INDY NXT by Firestone race will be the 30th on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn St. Petersburg street circuit.

If you’re looking for a winner, one of the nine HMD Motorsports drivers would be a good bet, with the Brownsburg, Ind. squad winning three of the five races in the past four seasons.

Previous INDY NXT by Firestone winners in St. Petersburg

YEARDRIVERTEAM
2024Nolan SiegelHMD Motorsports
2023Danial FrostHMD Motorsports
2022Matthew BrabhamAndretti Autosport
2021 Race #2David MalukasHMD Motorsports
2021 Race #1Kyle KirkwoodAndretti Autosport
2019 Race #2Rinus VeeKayJuncos Racing
2019 Race #1Zachary ClamanBelardi Auto Racing
2018 Race #2Santi UrrutiaBelardi Auto Racing
2018 Race #1Patricio O’WardAndretti Autosport
2017 Race #2Colton HertaAndretti Autosport
2017 Race #1Aaron TelitzBelardi Auto Racing
2016 Race #2Felix RosenqvistBelardi Auto Racing
2016 Race #1Felix SerrallesCarlin
2015 Race #2Ed JonesCarlin
2015 Race #1Ed JonesCarlin
2014Zach VeachAndretti Autosport
2013Jack HawksworthSchmidt Peterson Motorsports
2012Tristan VautierSchmidt Peterson Motorsports
2011Josef NewgardenSchmidt Peterson Motorsports
2010JK VernaySchmidt Peterson Motorsports
2009 Race #2Junior StrousWinners Circle Group
2009 Race #1Junior StrousWinners Circle Group
2008 Race #2Richard AntinucciSchmidt Peterson Motorsports
2008 Race #1Rafa MatosAndretti Autosport
2007 Race #2Alex LloydSchmidt Peterson Motorsports
2007 Race #1Alex LloydSchmidt Peterson Motorsports
2006 Race #2Rafa MatosGuthrie Racing
2006 Race #1Rafa MatosGuthrie Racing
2005Marco AndrettiAndretti Autosport
  • The average starting position of the INDY NXT winner in St. Petersburg, Fla. is 2.5, with the winner starting from the pole 14 times. In 2016, Felix Serralles started from seventh, the lowest a winner has started on the tight street circuit.
  • Andretti Global is currently tied with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports with seven wins each.
  • The average finishing position of the pole sitter on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn St. Petersburg street circuit is 4.5, with five drivers failing to finish and one failing to start.
  • Andretti Global leads all teams with 11 poles.
  • Like wins, Andretti Global is tied with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports at 18 podiums each.
  • INDY NXT races here average 2.1 cautions and 6.2 caution laps.
  • Ten of the races have had first-lap cautions.

Season openers

The 39th season opener for the American open-wheel junior formula ladder series, now known as INDY NXT by Firestone, will take place on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn St. Petersburg street circuit for the 15th time on March 2, 2025. The track on the shores of Tampa Bay is hosting the first race of the season for the 15th time in the last 16 seasons. 

The  Sunshine State is hosting the season-opening INDY NXT by Firestone race for the 26th time, with the Homestead-Miami Speedway oval hosting 10 races and the Tamiami Park Street Course holding a single race. 

Season Opening INDY NXT by Firestone Host Tracks

TRACKSTATE/COUNTRY# OF OPENERS
St. Petersburg Street CircuitFlorida15
Homestead-Miami SpeedwayFlorida10
Phoenix International RacewayArizona8
Long Beach Street CircuitCalifornia2
Barber Motorsports ParkAlabama1
Kansas SpeedwayKansas1
Parque Fundidora Road CourseMexico1
Tamiami Park Street CourseFlorida1

The 2025 race will be the 18th season opener on a street circuit, leaving the twisty concrete canyons one behind the circular concrete (SAFER BARRIER) canyons of ovals.

In 38 previous seasons, the eventual champion has won 34.2% of the season’s first race, equating to 13 of the 38 openers. The last INDY NXT by Firestone champion to win the season-opening race was current NTT INDYCAR SERIES star and Arrow McLaren driver Pato O’Ward in 2018. 

Pato O’Ward celebrates a INDY NXT by Firestone win in St. Petersburg on the way to

INDY NXT by Firestone Champions That Have Won The Season Opening Race

YEARDRIVER
1989Mike Groff
1990Paul Tracy
1991Eric Bachelart
1995Greg Moore
1996David Empringham
2000Scott Dixon
2002A. J. Foyt, IV
2003Mark Taylor
2007Alex Lloyd
2010J. K. Vernay
2011Josef Newgarden
2012Tristan Vautier
2018Patricio O’Ward

The average championship finishing position of the 38 winners of the season-opening race of the year is 5.0, with 11 of those race winners not completing the entire season. That includes last year’s winner of the INDY NXT by Firestone GP of St. Petersburg, Nolan Siegel, who contested five of the 14 races on the way to a 17th-place championship finish. 

For the drivers that have contested an entire season and won the season-opening race, the average championship finish is 3.4, with 22 drivers finishing in the top three. Shigeaki Hattori, who won the season-opening race on the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway oval in 1998, finished the season in 14th place on the championship table. The Japanese driver who owns Hattori Racing Enterprises, a stock car and sports car team, along with Mario Dominguez (11th in 1999) are the only drivers to win the first race of the year and not finish in the top ten in the championship. 

Finishing is always essential in racing, which proves itself out with eventual INDY NXT by Firestone champions finishing 37 of 38 season openers. The only champion to collect a DNF in the first race of the season was 1988 champion and former television broadcaster Jon Beekhuis, who finished 16th of 18 cars at Phoenix International Raceway after being taken out of the race in a five car incident on Lap 4. 

To take that even further, there is a better than three in four chance (76.3%) chance that the eventual champion will be standing on the podium at the end of Sunday’s 45-lap opener.  

For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.

