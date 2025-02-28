McNeilly Takes Early USF2000 Points Lead with St. Petersburg Win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The new USF2000 Presented by Continental Tire season began today on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla. Jay Howard Driver Developments’ Liam McNeilly, from London, England, secured an early points lead by winning the first of two 20-lap races which will comprise The Foundation Building Materials Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Jack Jeffers, from San Antonio, Texas, finished close behind in second place on the devilishly tricky 1.8-mile temporary circuit which makes its way around city streets and the adjacent Albert Whitted Airport runway. Jeshua Alianell, from The Woodlands, Texas, completed the podium for DEForce Racing.

Provisional Race Results

The first Continental Tire Pole Award of the new season had been claimed earlier in the day by Pabst Racing rookie Caleb Gafrarar (pronounced “guh-fair-uh”). Just! The former karting star from Charlotte, N.C., ended the 20-minute session a scant 0.0566 of a second ahead of McNeilly with Alianell and Jeffers also within a mere one tenth of a second of the pacesetter. The fact that the top eight positions on the grid were blanketed by a mere 0.2331 of a second – and all of them rookies – suggested an exciting race was in prospect.

It did not disappoint. After the first half of the race was interrupted by a few incidents and full-course cautions, the closing stages featured an intense battle for the lead which left a sun-drenched crowd cheering in appreciation.

Gafrarar held the lead from the rolling start, but the race soon went under caution following an incident at Turn One which left fifth fastest qualifier Bradley Majman (Jay Howard Driver Development), from Melbourne, Australia, on the sidelines with a broken right-rear suspension.

Soon after the restart, with Gafrarar defending his lead on the wide main straightaway – which for 362 days of the year doubles as an airport runway – McNeilly took the opportunity to brake deeper on the preferred outside line heading into Turn One and take a lead he never relinquished.

McNeilly maintained his advantage through a couple more restarts, but remained under constant pressure from Jeffers. The two leaders were both front-runners last year in USF Juniors before stepping up this season to USF2000. They also had in common the fact they had tasted the USF2000 waters in a one-off event last year to prepare for their graduation along the USF Pro Championships Presented by Continental Tire ladder.

McNeilly’s previous experience had come on the Streets of Toronto last fall, when he finished second. He used that knowledge to excellent effect as he held off an impressive challenge from Jeffers, whose own previous outing at this level had come one year ago in St. Petersburg.

Alianell’s performance in finishing third was especially meritorious given that this was his very first USF2000 race – and his first time on a street course.

Jeffers’ teammate Evan Cooley, from Mokena, Ill., finished a strong fourth ahead of Pabst Racing’s G3 Argyros, from Newport Beach, Calif., with Canadian Anthony Martella (Jay Howard Driver Development), Brazilian Lucas Fecury (Exclusive Autosport) and 14-year-old Christian Cameron (VRD Racing), from Sonoma, Calif., hard on their heels.

Martella earned the Tilton Hard Charger Award after fighting his way from 13th on the grid to sixth, while Jay Howard claimed the PFC Award as the winning team owner.

The second race of the weekend will take place tomorrow with the green flag set to fly at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

Provisional championship points after 1 of 18 races:

1. Liam McNeilly, 32

2. Jack Jeffers, 25

3. Jeshua Alianell, 22

4. Evan Cooley, 19

5. G3 Argyros, 17

6. Anthony Martella, 15

7. Lucas Fecury, 14

8. Christian Cameron, 13

9. Ayrton Houk, 12

10. Eddie Beswick, 11

Liam McNeilly (#9 Acclaim Contracts/Wolf International-Jay Howard Driver Development Tatuus USF-22): “The race was pretty hectic. We had three full-course yellows that really shook things up a little bit. On one of the first cautions, I managed to get a good restart and passed Caleb into Turn One. Then I really just had to control the race with two further full-course yellows and managed to do so. Jack put some pressure on mid to end of the race. I just had to hold on really and brought it home. Good points and a good start to the championship.”

Jack Jeffers (#92 Corpay Cross Border Solutions-Exclusive Autosport Tatuus USF-22): “It went well. We were able to start on new tires versus other people who weren’t. We were able to take advantage of the start and get up to third place. Then an incident happened, and we were able to avoid it and get up to second. And from there, I was just trying to put pressure on Liam to try to get by him. But he drove well. He made no mistakes, and we weren’t able to get by. We got P2 in the first race of the season, a good way to start it off. We can definitely build on this momentum. We’ll go back to the drawing board, fix a few things up and then hit the track tomorrow.”

Jeshua Alianell (#11 BTEC Turbines/TWFG Insurance-DEForce Racing Tatuus USF-22): “It was an exciting race. I lost a position in the beginning, but we were able to soon bring it back and keep third the whole way. It was challenging to hold third, but it was a lot of fun. I was able to manage the race from there. With the [fading] sunlight, it was kinda hard to spot the braking zones. It was a little bit challenging, but I was able to bring it home. I have to thank DEForce Racing for everything and my family. I wouldn’t be here without them.”