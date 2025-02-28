By Patrick Stephan The first practice session of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series season got started on a beautiful Friday afternoon with the Air Temp at 74F and the track at 108F. As you’d expect a lot of the early running was system checks, and lots of radio checks as there are spots where the…...
Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg NTT INDYCAR Series Practice #1 Notes and Timesheet
- TSO News
- Patrick Stephan
- February 28, 2025
- 22 minutes read
