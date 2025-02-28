Dale Coyne Racing teams up with BITNILE.COM for 2025 Season

PLAINFIELD, IL – February 27th, 2025 – Dale Coyne Racing is thrilled to announce BITNILE.COM as the secondary sponsor of the #18 Honda, driven by the exceptionally talented Rinus VeeKay, for the exhilarating 2025 INDYCAR racing season. This partnership signals a renewed commitment to excellence as both parties gear up for victory.

Expressing his anticipation, Team Principal Dale Coyne stated, “We are ecstatic to welcome BITNILE.COM to the Dale Coyne Racing family. BITNILE.COM has proudly been part of INDYCAR since 2022, when it emerged in the online social gaming space. Having previously started on the front row of the Indianapolis 500, we are eager to uphold that tradition of excellence with Rinus VeeKay leading the charge.”

BITNILE.COM, renowned for its groundbreaking online social gaming platform, celebrates this collaboration as a strategic milestone. CEO of BITNILE.COM Joe Spaziano shared his thoughts on the partnership: “Aligning with Dale Coyne Racing while supporting a driver of Rinus VeeKay’s caliber is an exceptional opportunity for BITNILE.COM. Our mission is to offer exciting, online social gaming, and we are thrilled to infuse this spirit of innovation into the motorsport realm. We eagerly anticipate engaging with fans and fostering meaningful connections through this partnership.”

Driver Rinus VeeKay shared his enthusiasm, “It’s a privilege to have BITNILE.COM as a secondary sponsor on the #18 Honda. I’m sincerely grateful for the opportunity to represent their brand on the track once again. Their unwavering support and belief in me are truly meaningful, and I can’t wait to repay them with a trip to Victory Lane!”

This collaboration between Dale Coyne Racing and BITNILE.COM promises to harness mutual values of innovation, exceptional performance, and an exhilarating passion for motorsport excellence.

About Dale Coyne Racing:

Dale Coyne Racing is a prominent name in the world of motorsports, known for its competitive spirit and impressive performances in the IndyCar Series. With commitment to excellence and innovation, the team consistently seeks new ways to excel on the racetrack.

Dale Coyne Racing Announces The Deal Alliance as Secondary Sponsor for No. 18





Plainfield, Illinois — February 28, 2025 — Dale Coyne Racing is proud to announce a strategic partnership with The Deal Alliance, which will serve as a secondary sponsor for the No. 18 Honda driven by Rinus VeeKay in the upcoming 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

The Deal Alliance is a premier investment platform that provides access to exclusive opportunities for investors to participate alongside private equity firms and institutions. By joining forces with Dale Coyne Racing, The Deal Alliance aims to expand its reach, enhance its visibility, and bring new energy and financial backing to the team. Under the leadership of entrepreneur, financier and activist investor Milton “Todd” Ault III, this partnership represents a unique convergence of motorsports and high-level investment.

Dale Coyne, Team Principal of Dale Coyne Racing, emphasized the significance of the collaboration: “Our

partnership with The Deal Alliance creates a unique platform for exploring new investment and

opportunities. This collaboration strengthens our commercial prospects while attracting new investors to

motorsports. It’s a win-win for both The Deal Alliance and Dale Coyne Racing.”

Roland McClean, Head of Business Development & amp; Strategic Financing at The Deal Alliance, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership” The NTT INDYCAR SERIES has provided an exceptional platform for engaging with investors and building relationships. Partnering with Dale Coyne Racing allows us to deepen those connections within the motorsports community. Racing is all about collaboration, and we believe we can bring valuable partnerships to the team. We’re excited to see The Deal Alliance brand accelerating to new heights with this sponsorship.”

Rinus VeeKay, driver of the No. 18 Honda, shared his excitement about the new sponsorship: “Having The Deal Alliance as a partner presents a fantastic opportunity to bring new investors into the team. Their

innovative approach adds a fresh perspective, and I’m thrilled to have their support on and off the track.

Their backing fuels our drive and commitment to success.”

The Deal Alliance’s branding will be prominently displayed on the No. 18 Honda, starting with the season-

opening race at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2, 2025.

As the 2025 season unfolds, Dale Coyne Racing and The Deal Alliance are poised for success, united by

their shared vision, passion for racing, and commitment to building powerful, innovative partnerships.

About Dale Coyne Racing:

Dale Coyne Racing is a prominent name in the world of motorsports, known for its competitive spirit and

impressive performances in the IndyCar Series. With commitment to excellence and innovation, the team

consistently seeks new ways to excel on the racetrack.

About The Deal Alliance:

Led by financier Milton “Todd” Ault III, The Deal Alliance provides exclusive investment opportunities by

connecting investors with high-level financial prospects. Through Todd’s vast expertise and media presence, The Deal Alliance bridges financial expertise with community engagement, strengthening its position in the investment ecosystem.