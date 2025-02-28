Chip Ganassi Racing, OpenAI Announce Strategic Collaboration

The Research Collaboration Will Support All Aspects of the Organization

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Feb. 28, 2025) — Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR), the reigning and back-to-back NTT INDYCAR SERIES champions, and OpenAI announced today a strategic research collaboration across all CGR teams that will utilize OpenAI’s artificial intelligence technology to maximize performance both on the racetrack and in the front office.

Through the partnership, CGR will look to benefit from the extensive software engineering and research capabilities that OpenAI brings. Working with its engineers, CGR will create advanced efficiency as they can help automate knowledge-based tasks in ways that were previously impossible or at least time-consuming.

Innovative Collaboration: OpenAI is a research and deployment company with a mission to create safe and powerful AI that benefits all humanity. Opportunities exist within multiple aspects of the team allowing for improved processes, in stride with CGR’s efforts to push forward innovation in motorsports. This is OpenAI’s first collaboration in motorsports.

OpenAI will have a presence across all the organizations race cars in both the INDYCAR SERIES and the INDY NXT Series for the entire season.

