Arrow McLaren Geared Up for 2025 with Full-Season Livery Reveal

27 February 2025

On the eve of the opening on-track action in the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, Arrow McLaren revealed its three full-season primary liveries at a team event held at the St. Pete Pier in front of fans, partners, media members and other guests.

Team Principal Tony Kanaan and McLaren Racing Chief Marketing Officer Louise McEwen emceed the team introduction and reveal of Arrow McLaren’s three full-season entries. Pato O’Ward and Arrow Electronics Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Steve Kerdock unveiled the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, while Nolan Siegel and NTT DATA Americas Head of Marketing Margo Cooke revealed the No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet and Christian Lundgaard and R.J. Reynolds Senior Director of Modern Oral Lavania Balasingam introduced the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

Pato enters his sixth season with the team at just 25 years old, already boasting seven career wins and 26 podium finishes. The team welcomes back Nolan, the youngest driver in the series, for his first full-time season after gaining valuable experience in 10 races with the team last year. Christian is set to make his Arrow McLaren debut this weekend where he’ll look to bolster his INDYCAR resume that already includes one win, two pole positions and three podium finishes after three seasons of competition.

The team looks to defend its victory at the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 2, at 12:00 p.m. EST on FOX.

Tony Kanaan, Team Principal, Arrow McLaren, said:

“St. Pete is always an exciting race to start the season, and this year is no different. Kicking things off with our car launch event at the Pier makes it even more special. Now, it’s time to put all the work we’ve done in the offseason to the test.”