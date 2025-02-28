ABEL Motorsports Begins the 2025 INDY NXT Season with Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

ABEL Motorsports kicks off the 2025 INDY NXT by Firestone season with four full-time cars and driver combinations

Speedway, Ind. – February 24, 2025 – The long-awaited start to the 2025 INDY NXT by Firestone season is finally upon us, as ABEL Motorsports heads to St. Petersburg Florida with their four-car lineup.

Four tests sessions in with his new ABEL Motorsports with Force Indy outfit, the 24-year-old heads into the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg with a sense of optimism about the 2025 season.

“I’m really excited to get the ball rolling with ABEL Motorsports with Force Indy, and just starting the season off strong,” said Rowe.

A fan favorite facility to kick the season off, St. Petersburg is a track that Rowe has circled on his calendar.

“We’re heading to one of my favorite circuits on the schedule, the warm weather, the track itself and of course the fan base that always shows up in numbers. I just really can’t wait to get this season kicked off,” exclaimed Rowe.

Back for his sophomore INDY NXT by Firestone Season, New Zealand’s Callum Hedge is eager to get the season kicked off on the right foot.

“It’s the start of a brand new season, with 14 rounds ahead of us to just get faster and faster,” said Callum Hedge.

“One of the biggest things that I have learned to this point is that you can’t win the championship in the first race but you can lose it. The goal is to try and not take too much risk, we are always striving for wins, but at the end of the day we need to end up near the podium and just continue to roll momentum through the following races.”

A veteran of INDY NXT now, Hedge thinks the knowledge gained last year paired with his new team at ABEL Motorsports could be the combination he needs.

“Year two is great because I can look back on what I did right last year and also what I could improve on and come to a new team and pin point where we can make up ground together. I think we are off to a great start, with more to come,” stated Hedge.

Looking forward to his first full-time season in INDY NXT competition, Jordan Missig heads into St. Pete with miles of testing under his belt, and an excitement to get to racing on the bumpy Streets of Downtown St. Petersburg.

“I can’t wait to get going at St. Pete, it’s a street circuit which I have had lots of success on recently.” said Jordan Missig.

A fan of street courses, Missig is excited to see what he and his No. 48 Nexus Towing car are able to achieve together.

“St. Pete is one of the more fun street courses to drive, but it definitely comes with it’s challenges of high speed bumpy corners and lots of low grip areas that are off camber. I’m interested to see how the ABEL Motorsports car responds to my driving style on the streets and I am really looking forwarding to working with the team as we embark on our first INDY NXT season together,” stated Missig.

Year two in INDY NXT, Indianapolis native, Jack William Miller heads to St. Petersburg for the first time with ABEL Motorsports and three teammates to share data with and work on setups with.

“I’m pumped to be back in Florida to kick off the 2025 INDY NXT season,” said Jack William Miller.

The traditional start to the INDY NXT season in St. Petersburg is something that gets Jack even that much more excited to be back in a racecar.

“There is nothing better than warm weather, and awesome racecars and St. Petersburg has both of those. Looking forward to seeing all of the fans again, and giving my Patterson Dental / Homelink to the front,” exclaimed Jack William Miller.

The start to the 2025 INDY NXT by Firestone season officially gets underway on February 28, with practice 1, followed by practice two and qualifying on Saturday March 1st. The green flag for the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will be shown live on Fox Sports 1 with coverage beginning at 10:00am ET. Keep up to date with all things ABEL Motorsports by following the team on social media @abelmotorsports or by visiting www.abelmotorsports.com