NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 27, 2025) – Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced athree-year extension for its Firestone brand as the entitlement sponsor of the Grand Prix of St.Petersburg. This agreement with Green Savoree Racing Promotions marks the continuation of asuccessful relationship that began in 2014. The new deal keeps the Firestone name on theopening race of…...
Firestone to Continue as Title Sponsor of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
- Firestone PR
- Patrick Stephan
- February 27, 2025
- 5 minutes read
