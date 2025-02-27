Arrow McLaren 2025 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Race Preview Streets of St. Petersburg Race date: Sunday, March 2 Round: 1/17 Total laps: 100 Total race distance: 180 miles/289.7 km Length: 1.8 miles/2.9 km Number of turns: 14 Session start times: Practice 1: Friday, 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. EST Practice 2: Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EST Qualifying: Saturday, 2:30 p.m. –…...
Arrow McLaren 2025 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Race Preview
- Arrow McLaren Press Release
- Patrick Stephan
- February 27, 2025
- 8 minutes read
