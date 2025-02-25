Mobil 1 Extends Sponsorship of RLL; Multi-Year Deal Includes Primary Sponsorship of Rahal’s Entry at Thermal Club & Full Season Associate Sponsorship
MOBIL 1 EXTENDS SPONSORSHIP OF RAHAL LETTERMAN LANIGAN RACING Multi-Year deal includes Primary Sponsorship of Rahal’s No. 15 entry at The Thermal Club race and full season associate sponsorship ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (February 24, 2025) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that Houston-based Mobil 1 ™, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, has...