Dale Coyne Racing Signs Rinus VeeKay For the Full 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Season Plainfield, Illinois – February 14, 2025 – Dale Coyne Racing signs NTT INDYCAR SERIES veteran Rinus VeeKay for the full 2025 season.After a year in which multiple drivers piloted the two Dale Coyne Racing entries, the team is happy to announce its…...



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription and TSO Monthly Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here