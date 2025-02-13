Partnership with GridRival To Bring Ultimate Fantasy Sports Experience to Fans INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025) – INDYCAR announced Feb. 13 a new partnership with GridRival, the premier fantasy sports platform dedicated exclusively to motorsports enthusiasts. As part of this collaboration, INDYCAR and GridRival will introduce the all-new INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge driven by Firestone for…...



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription and TSO Monthly Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here