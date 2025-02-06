Community kickoff events preceding Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding race weekend announced INDYCAR Party in the Park and 5K Run on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Track Return Thursday, Feb. 27th to North Straub Park ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Feb. 6, 2025) -INDYCAR Party in the Park and the…...



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription and TSO Monthly Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here