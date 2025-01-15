NEWS: Single Day tickets go on sale tomorrow for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding

Source: Event PR

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Jan. 15, 2025) – Single Day tickets to the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding go on sale to the public tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets will be available online at gpstpete.com for the 21st annual running of the iconic event in downtown St. Petersburg, Feb. 28 – March 2.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding will bring fans three full days of family fun and nonstop racing action with eight total races from five different racing series. Daily General Admission tickets are $30 for Friday, $45 for Saturday and $65 for Sunday. Single Day Grandstand tickets are $130 for upper row and $105 for lower row seating. Junior pricing is available for attendees ages 12 and under.

Multi-day tickets can still be purchased at gpstpete.com for those wanting to attend all three days of the action-packed weekend. A 3-Day General Admission ticket offers the best value at $75, and 3-Day Grandstand seats are priced at $165 and $135 for upper and lower rows, respectively.

“The great tradition of opening the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season in picturesque St. Pete is six weeks away! The weekend brings fans racing from multiple series and plenty of family fun to experience,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. “The anticipation for the event builds as we launch public sales on single-day ticket options tomorrow, and three-day passes also remain available offering the best value to take in all the action.”

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES headlines the weekend with its season-opening 100-lap race starting just after Noon ET on Sunday, March 2. The series will start its season in St. Petersburg for the 15th time and make its 21st annual visit to “The Sunshine City.” The jam-packed three-day schedule also features INDYCAR’s future stars as the INDY NXT by Firestone, USF Pro 2000 Presented by Continental Tire and USF2000 Presented by Continental Tire series speed through the downtown waterfront. The weekend will also showcase fender-bending sports car racing from Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin.

Fans looking to enhance their experience can also purchase Pit Passes and Firestone IndyCar Paddock Passes in order to get up-close to the action. Additionally, the Rookie Racers program returns for the youngest fans attending on a Junior ticket. For an additional $35, while supplies last, children aged 5 to 12 will be immersed in behind-the-scenes experiences with activities scheduled all three days and receive a special membership kit.

Before the cars hit the track, the festivities officially kick off for the community on Thursday, Feb. 27 with the annual INDYCAR Party in the Park and 5K Run on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Track. Free to the public, INDYCAR Party in the Park takes place at North Straub Park from 4:00-7:00 p.m. ET and features driver appearances, displayed race cars, music, giveaways and more. The 5K will give runners and walkers the unique opportunity to take on the same course as the racers. Participants can register at gpstpete5k.com with all proceeds benefiting the Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg.

For additional ticket prices, the event schedule and festival information, visit gpstpete.com. Follow Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding on social media using @gpstpete and #FirestoneGP for the latest updates. Joining the E-Club also provides insider access to the latest news and offers.