Detroit Grand Prix Announces Correspondent Club Program with Boys & Girls Clubs of SE Michigan

DETROIT, Mich. (Jan. 15, 2025) – Building on its successful partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan (BGCSM), the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear is excited to announce the creation of the Detroit Grand Prix Correspondent Industry Club. This partnership evolution is part of the Grand Prix’s ongoing commitment to community engagement since its return to the Streets of Downtown Detroit in 2023.

The Correspondent Industry Club program is designed to provide BGCSM students with a unique opportunity to gain experience and explore careers in broadcasting, reporting and social media content creation, as well as public relations and marketing through the exciting world of motorsports. Working closely with the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, BGCSM students participating in the Correspondent Club will gain hands-on experience and mentorship from industry professionals, developing their skills and learning about career opportunities in the competitive fields of media arts and communications.

The creation of the BGCSM Detroit Grand Prix Correspondent Industry Club is made possible by the support from Grand Prix Community Partners American Axle & Manufacturing, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Delta Air Lines, Delta Dental, DTE Foundation, Henry Ford Health, Huntington Bank, Lear Corporation and PNC Bank. The Grand Prix Community Partner programs create opportunities for neighborhoods and residents across the city to shine through one of Detroit’s most popular summertime festivals.



Correspondent Industry Club members will have unique opportunities to participate in the promotion of the 2025 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, hosted May 30-June 1 in Downtown Detroit. Student correspondents will have the chance to interview drivers competing in this year’s Grand Prix and participate in pre-event promotional activities and press conferences. Students will also help create engaging social media content for the Grand Prix and BGCSM channels, working in conjunction with the Detroit Grand Prix digital partners, KARMA Jack.

The BGCSM Correspondent Industry Club will also produce a monthly podcast previewing the 2025 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, beginning in February, utilizing the state-of-the-art Sean Anderson Content studios inside select Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan locations around the Motor City, donated in recent years by Detroit rapper and philanthropist Big Sean. Additionally, Correspondent Industry Club students will learn about video production, community relations and they will attend exclusive Grand Prix events in the coming months.

“At Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, we are committed to empowering our young people with the skills and experiences they need to succeed in the ever-evolving media and communications landscape,” said Shawn Wilson, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan. “The Correspondent Industry Club offers our students a rare opportunity to immerse themselves in the fast-paced world of motorsports media, guided by professionals who share their expertise and passion. This partnership with the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear is a testament to the power of collaboration in creating life-changing opportunities for Detroit’s future leaders.”

Through these unique experiences, members of the BGCSM Correspondent Industry Club will explore all facets of producing live content and delivering the excitement of the Detroit Grand Prix to fans locally and globally. This firsthand experience aims to enhance their skills in media and communications while fostering a deeper understanding of the motorsports industry.

Students will be selected for the Correspondent Industry Club based on their interest and aptitude in the relevant fields, as well as their commitment to personal and professional growth. The groundbreaking program will showcase the breadth and scope of career opportunities available in the motorsports and media industries to BGCSM students who will soon be entering the workforce. BGCSM provides high-quality programming that helps level the playing field and provide opportunities to Detroit’s young people that will support them in building the skills needed to become the leaders, innovators and problem-solvers who will help shape the city’s future.

“Thanks to the support from our Grand Prix Community Partners, we are thrilled to expand our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan and offer this incredible opportunity to local students interested in media and communications,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “The Correspondent Club will provide invaluable career insights and real-world experience through the Detroit Grand Prix for potential future leaders in the media industry. We look forward to continuing our work with BGCSM to create both fun and engaging opportunities for local students and we can’t wait to see what our new correspondents will produce as we gear up for this summer’s Grand Prix.”

The Correspondent Industry Club program represents the latest initiative of the partnership between the Grand Prix and BGCSM. This collaboration includes several impactful programs including the creation of trackside digital murals displayed at both the 2023 and 2024 Grand Prix events celebrating Detroit’s rich automotive history. The partnership has also featured support of the innovative BGCSM Mobility Industry Club, which provides practical application in the mobility sector. The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, along with the Penske Corporation, also helped support BGCSM’s involvement in the Code19 Autonomous Racing League team, which competed in Abu Dhabi last spring. The Grand Prix’s alliance with BGCSM also helped open the doors to the NXG Street STEM program, which has helped students learn lessons about science, technology, engineering and math through motorsports.

Waving the green flag on the partnership expansion, several BGCSM students and potential Correspondent Industry Club members will be on hand for Racing Day presented by the Detroit Grand Prix at the Detroit Auto Show this Friday, January 17 at Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit. The students will have the opportunity to meet and engage with drivers from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone, as well as industry insiders, during Racing Day activities.

The 35th Grand Prix event in Detroit’s history will return to the 1.7-mile, nine-turn Streets of downtown street circuit that runs along the award-winning Detroit Riverwalk, May 30-June 1, 2025. With new viewing options and entertainment packages, fans will be able to purchase tickets beginning this Friday at www.DetroitGP.com/Tickets or through the event’s Ticket Hotline at 888-811-PRIX (7749). For more information on the 2025 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, visit www.DetroitGP.com.