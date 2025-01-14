FOX SPORTS UNVEILS BROADCAST TEAM FOR NTT INDYCAR SERIES

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports has named veteran broadcaster Will Buxton to handle play-by-play with James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell offering race analysis for the inaugural season of NTT INDYCAR SERIES coverage on FOX beginning with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 2, at noon ET. The announcement was made today by Brad Zager, FOX Sports President of Production & Operations/Executive Producer.

WILL BUXTON

Buxton returns to the FOX Sports family having begun his network television career on SPEED Channel in 2010 as pit reporter for their Formula 1 coverage. His tenure reporting on motorsport began at the turn of the millennium, writing for F1 Magazine before a stint as Director of Communications for the GP2 (F2) championship, working with the likes of Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton. His return to print journalism in 2008 coincided with his appointment as lead announcer for the GP2 world feed, which subsequently brought him to the attention of SPEED.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be embarking on this new and incredibly exciting opportunity to return to FOX, exactly 15 years after SPEED Channel offered a young and very green reporter his first break on network TV,” Buxton said. “I’ve been a fan of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES for as long as I’ve been watching racing cars and have always marveled at the skill and bravery of its incredible drivers. To have the chance to tell their stories and call their races is a dream come true, and something I never imagined I’d have the honor of doing. It’s a tremendous responsibility, and not one I take lightly.”

Buxton transitioned with the F1 broadcast rights to NBC Sports from 2013-2017, doubling up his Formula 1 duties with a pitlane role at various INDYCAR races. With Liberty Media’s acquisition of F1, Buxton moved in house in 2018 as the sport’s Digital Presenter and played an instrumental role in the championship’s push into digital media and the launch of F1TV where he became a central part of the channel, acting in multiple roles simultaneously, as lead presenter, pit reporter, analyst and lead announcer.

Many will recognize Buxton most readily from his major role in the popular F1 documentary series Drive to Survive, where he played a pivotal hand in helping the sport find its widest ever audience.

A New York Times best-selling author, an award-winning voice artist, and one of the most recognized and respected faces and voices of 21st Century motorsport, UK-based Buxton will commute to the United States for the 2025 season.

JAMES HINCHCLIFFE

Hinchcliffe comes over to FOX from NBC Sports, where he worked alongside Bell on the network’s coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, as well as providing analysis for select IMSA races.

“I’m super excited to be part of the FOX Sports team heading into the 2025 season,” Hinchcliffe said. “FOX Sports comes in with huge goals of growing the sport, something I’m incredibly passionate about. It’s fantastic to be reunited with Townsend, and it’s a massive win for the sport to bring in Will Buxton.”

The 2011 INDYCAR SERIES Rookie of the Year, Hinchcliffe scored 18 podium finishes and won six races over the course of his career, driving for Andretti Autosport, Newman/Haas Racing and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. The Canadian racer scored the INDYCAR Fan Favorite Award in 2012 and 2018. In 2024, “Hinch” competed in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup for Pfaff Motorsports.

In 2015, during an Indianapolis 500 practice session, Hinchcliffe’s car suffered a mechanical failure that led to high-speed contact with an outside wall. The resulting crash forced a suspension rod into his left leg, puncturing his femoral artery, leading to significant blood loss. Through hard work and determination, he returned to the cockpit just four months later.

A popular personality on and off the track, Hinchcliffe finished second to Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez in the 2016 Season 23 of the hit television series, Dancing with the Stars.

TOWNSEND BELL

Bell, a versatile American racer and 2001 Indy Lights (INDY NXT by Firestone) champion, moved to sports cars in 2012, racing for Alex Job Racing and winning the prestigious 12 Hours of Sebring on his first attempt. The California native, who competed in 10 Indianapolis 500s, also scored victories in the 2014 Rolex 24 at Daytona the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the GT-Am class in 2016.

“I got my start in television 21 years ago with the FOX Sports family of networks, working on SPEED Channel’s F1 coverage,” Bell said. “It’s really cool to see things come full circle, especially with INDYCAR, which has been my home for so long. FOX Sports and INDYCAR will be a powerful combination.”

Making his television debut for Sky Sports in Europe, Bell also worked for SPEED Channel as part of the network’s F1 coverage.

Also announced today, Pam Miller will serve as FOX INDYCAR producer, with Mitch Riggin handling the director role.

All 17 races for the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season will air on FOX, with two additional Indianapolis 500 qualification sessions also airing on the network, lifting the schedule to a record 19 broadcast windows for the series. All races also are available on the FOX Sports app,

2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Schedule

*FOX NTT INDYCAR SERIES pit reporters and the FOX INDY NXT by Firestonebroadcast team will be announced at a later date.