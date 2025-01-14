Chili’s Makes INDYCAR Debut with Andretti Global

Source: Team PR

INDIANAPOLIS (Jan. 14, 2025) – Andretti Global announced today that Chili’s® Grill & Bar, a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT), will serve as the primary partner on the No. 27 Chili’s Honda of Kyle Kirkwood at the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES season opening race will mark the debut for Chili’s in North America’s premier open-wheel racing series.

Prior to partnering with Andretti INDYCAR, Chili’s, the fan-favorite restaurant, made its major motorsports debut at the 2024 Daytona 500, challenging fans to ‘Catch-a-Rita’ with a livery dedicated to the brand’s famous Presidente Margarita® and covered with QR codes leading fans to redeem gift cards for margaritas. Thanks in part to these efforts, three days after finishing fourth, Chili’s sold more than 200,000 margaritas on National Margarita Day. In addition to a successful debut at NASCAR’s top level, Chili’s wallpapered its entire menu on a NASCAR truck at the brand’s home track, Texas Motor Speedway, bringing to life the ‘Follow Me to Chili’s’ mantra that fans will see on Kirkwood’s No. 27 Chili’s Honda on the Streets of St. Petersburg.

Back for his fourth season in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and third with Andretti INDYCAR, Kyle Kirkwood heads into the 2025 season with hopes of continuing the pole-winning momentum he closed out the 2024 season with at Nashville Superspeedway. The Florida native’s two career INDYCAR wins have both come on street circuits (Long Beach, Nashville – 2023) and the 2021 INDY NXT by Firestone Series Champion made it to Victory Circle in his debut INDY NXT race on the iconic 14-turn Florida street course. In 18 starts at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Andretti INDYCAR has stood on the podium 14 times, including three wins (Wheldon – 2005, Hinchcliffe – 2013 and C. Herta – 2021) with an additional five poles and 27 top-five finishes.

Kirkwood’s Chili’s car will take to the track on the Streets of St. Petersburg February 28 – March 2. The 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will be the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ debut race broadcast on FOX. The new media rights agreement promises a massive and unprecedented increase in exposure for INDYCAR, with every 2025 race airing on network via FOX and available on the FOX Sports app.

GEORGE FELIX, CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, CHILI’S GRILL & BAR

“When the opportunity to expand our motorsports program in 2025 with Andretti and Kyle Kirkwood came up, we didn’t need much convincing. We teamed up with Spire Motorsports last year because we had a strong belief that race fans are also Chili’s fans, and that was confirmed time and time again. Coupling our 50-year legacy with an unmatched name like Andretti is an ideal way to expand our racing footprint this year, and we can’t wait to invite more race fans to Chili’s this year.”

DOUG BRESNAHAN, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER, ANDRETTI GLOBAL

“It’s great to have Chili’s support of Kyle’s entry for the season opening race in St. Petersburg. As a new sponsor with our INDYCAR program, I’m excited to see the impact of the partnership with our fans as well as Chili’s customers and employees. Chili’s has established a strong presence in motorsports through their NASCAR partnership, and we are excited to expand their exposure within the sport of INDYCAR”

KYLE KIRKWOOD, DRIVER OF NO. 27 CHILI’S HONDA, ANDRETTI INDYCAR

“It’s a true honor to represent Chili’s for the first race of the season. There’s immense excitement within our team to have Chili’s on board. We all love Chili’s — especially their chips and salsa! 2025 is shaping up to be a big year for Andretti Global, and I look forward to carrying Chili’s along to victory in St. Petersburg.”