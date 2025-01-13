Indy NXT Vice Champion to Drive Dale Coyne Racing No. 51 Car for Full Season

Source: Team PR

Indy NXT Vice Champion to Drive Dale Coyne Racing #51 Car for Full 2025 Season

Plainfield, Illinois: January 13, 2025 – Road to Indy graduate and 2024 Indy NXT Vice-Champion Jacob Abel will drive the Dale Coyne Racing #51 entry for the entire 2025 season.

After a year in which multiple drivers piloted the #51 and #18 cars at DCR, the team is happy to announce the first of its two drivers for 2025. “We are excited about running another Indy NXT by Firestone Vice-Champion here at Dale Coyne Racing,” commented team owner Dale Coyne. “We have watched Jacob over the years and did an evaluation test with him at the end of the 2023 season, where he showed great promise in these cars. It will be good to run one driver in the #51 car for the whole season, so that we can work on the consistency needed in the highly competitive NTT IndyCar Series. Our plans for our second driver are coming along quite nicely, and we will have more news on that in approximately three weeks.”

Jacob Abel, from Louisville, Kentucky, has climbed the Road to Indy ladder with great success. After cutting his teeth in Formula 4 and F3, he moved up to Indy Pro 2000 in 2019, where he competed for three years. Jacob then entered the top rung of the ladder in Indy NXT for the next three years, showing improvement each season by finishing 8th, 5th, and 2nd in the year-long championships. In 2024, Abel competed at the front of the field, finishing on the podium in 10 of the series’ 14-race season and winning three races.

In the fall of 2023, Jacob received a call from Dale Coyne to participate in an evaluation day at Sebring. Jacob adapted quickly to the pinnacle open-wheel IndyCar and impressed his suitors.

“It’s a lifelong dream come true… I can’t thank everyone who’s helped out along the way enough,” said Abel. “I’ve had a great relationship with Dale for the last couple of years, and I’m very thankful for the confidence he has in me. The team has some very experienced personnel joining and returning to the program, and I have full confidence they will deliver a great race car and help me learn the ropes of the NTT IndyCar Series. It’s going to be a fun but challenging journey, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Jacob will begin testing at Thermal at the end of January and will then participate in the Sebring Open Test in preparation for his rookie debut at the Streets of St. Petersburg at the end of February.