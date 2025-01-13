ED CARPENTER RACING UNVEILS NEW BRAND IDENTITY

Source: Team PR

INDIANAPOLIS (January 13, 2025) – Ed Carpenter Racing unveiled today a new look, including a new logo and brand colors ahead of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. As the team enters its next era with expanded ownership, new partners and a powerful driver lineup, Ed Carpenter Racing will fully rebrand into its ECR moniker, leaning into a modern logo and emblematic colors to reflect the team’s legacy, deep Indianapolis roots and passion for the sport.

ECR’s ownership group is now comprised of four Indianapolis businessmen: Ed Carpenter, Ted Gelov, Tony George and Stuart Reed. Gelov, owner of Heartland Food Products Group, is the newest addition to the team. Heartland FPG is best known for their consumer brands Splenda and Java House Coffee, both of which are Hoosier companies. Coincidentally, Splenda’s packaging facility and ECR’s race shop are both on Georgetown Road with locations less than one mile apart. In addition to its versatile Peel n Pour™ single serve beverages, Java House owns and operates cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets.

ECR’s updated identity coincides with the team’s new era. The brand features new fonts and colors, including a shade the team has dubbed “Indiana Gold” as an acknowledgement of the team’s deep Hoosier roots. ECR’s abbreviation sits inside an oval shape as a nod to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. While Carpenter formed ECR prior to the 2012 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, his family legacy within the sport dates back to 1945. Anton “Tony” Hulman Jr. purchased the IMS to prevent it from closing following World War II and generations of the Hulman-George family operated the historic track until 2020.

Carpenter stated, “After 13 years of competing for and operating Ed Carpenter Racing, I am very proud of our history and am as equally excited about our future. This new brand has been in the works for months and I am thrilled to share it with our current and future fans. To me, this is symbolic of the next phase in ECR’s evolution as we take aggressive steps towards getting back to victory lane and contending for championships. I cannot wait to kick of the 2025 season!”

“We are evolving as an organization with a focus on innovation and a culture that strives for excellence. Our team is filled with talented drivers, engineers, mechanics and commercial members. I am thrilled to be a part of the future of ECR!” said Gelov, Chairman of ECR.

As the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season approaches, ECR has welcomed veteran driver and Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi to the team. Rossi will be behind the wheel of the No. 20 Chevrolet and will be joined by teammate Christian Rasmussen, now full-time driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet. Rasmussen completed an impressive rookie season in the No. 20, including earning the distinction of the highest finishing rookie in the 2024 Indianapolis 500 field. Carpenter will round out the team’s three-car lineup in the 2025 Indianapolis 500 as he completes in his hometown race for the 22nd time.

ECR’s new identity will be reflected across all aspects of the team’s operations moving forward and fans can expect a compelling new look as the season starts. The new designs for Rossi’s No. 20 and Rasmussen’s No. 21 will be released in the coming weeks. The 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship will begin March 2 in the downtown Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.