PREMA launches 2025 INDYCAR endeavour in Charlotte

PREMA Racing officially launched its INDYCAR programme today with a successful live event in Charlotte.



The event was hosted at the GM Charlotte Technical Center, a state-of-the-art setting where media, partners and industry leaders gathered to learn more about PREMA’s history, its path towards INDYCAR, the team that will compete in the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the plans for this season and the future.



Team Owners Deborah Mayer and Rene Rosin introduced the programme, providing insight into its inception and development. While Mayer outlined the vision for the team for the present and future, Rosin highlighted the successful path and background that led PREMA to its new INDYCAR challenge.



PREMA Racing INDYCAR Team CEO Piers Phillips provided an overview of the preparation process that shaped up the team’s structure and personnel, and the organizational milestones achieved. The team also introduced its technical and engineering group, led by Technical Director Guillaume Capietto and featuring a number of highly talented and experienced professionals including the decorated Michael Cannon as Head of Engineering.



The event provided a perfect frame to introduce the team’s full-time driver lineup of Robert Shwartzman and Callum Ilott, who will be driving the #83 and #90 cars respectively. They were joined by Swiss-French racer Romain Grosjean, who was presented as the team’s reserve driver. The Chevrolet-powered Dallara racecars were part of the setting too, sporting their official liveries.



Welcoming PREMA to North America’s premier open-wheel championship, Mark Miles – President and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp. – underlined the significance of the team’s arrival in the series, and the importance for its global ambitions, while GM Motorsports Competition Executive Director Eric Warren spoke about the company’s collaboration with PREMA and the preparation path done so far.



Wrapping up the launch event, the team and drivers are now set for their first test outing.