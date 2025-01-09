Bryant to Serve as Primary Partner for Marcus Ericsson at INDYCAR Season Opener

Source: Team PR

INDIANAPOLIS (January 9, 2025) – Andretti Global announced today that Bryant, a leading supplier of heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment and a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, will return to the Andretti INDYCAR program for the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season as the primary partner on the No. 28 Bryant Honda of Marcus Ericsson at the season opener Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. In addition to Bryant’s primary debut with Andretti INDYCAR on the Streets of St. Petersburg, the HVAC leader will continue as an official sponsor on the No. 28 entry for the remainder of the 2025 INDYCAR season.

The five-season relationship between Bryant and Andretti began in 2007, when the HVAC leader sponsored Michael Andretti in his final race at the 91st Running of the Indianapolis 500 and on Tony Kanaan’s No. 11 Andretti full season entry. They would remain with the team on Kanaan’s program through the 2010 season and appeared on Marco Andretti and Ryan Hunter-Reay’s 2011 INDYCAR campaigns. Bryant was welcomed back to Andretti with Marcus Ericsson and the No. 28 entry ahead of the 2024 INDYCAR season.

Bryant has a rich tradition in auto racing and is the longest-standing non-automotive sponsor at the Indianapolis 500, a legacy that started in 1958 when the company sponsored Eddie Johnson’s entry at the 42nd running of the famed 500-mile race. Over 66 years, legends such as Eddie Sachs, Rodger Ward, Cale Yarborough, Scott Brayton, Chip Ganassi, Stan Fox, Janet Guthrie and Kanaan have all run under the Bryant racing banner, scoring 16 wins collectively.

Back for his seventh INDYCAR season, and second with Andretti INDYCAR, the 2022 Indianapolis 500 Champion’s relationship with Bryant began in 2021 after an impressive come-from-behind drive saw the Swede win on the Streets of Nashville in full Bryant colors. After coming on board with Andretti INDYCAR for the 2024 season, Ericsson saw the podium once and scored four top-five finishes, adding to his four career INDYCAR wins and 11 podiums in 97 starts.

Bryant will make its 2025 INDYCAR debut on the Streets of St. Petersburg with Ericsson and Andretti INDYCAR on February 28 – March 2. The 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will be the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ debut race broadcast on FOX.

NICK ARCH, VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER, BRYANT RESIDENTIAL HVAC SOLUTIONS

“Just like Andretti INDYCAR, Bryant is focused on winning. Our continued support for Marcus connects our brand with cutting-edge technology and advanced performance, providing our contractors the tools and credibility they need to succeed in a competitive market. We’re excited to see how this partnership helps drive success for both Marcus and our valued network of contractors.”

DOUG BRESNAHAN, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER, ANDRETTI GLOBAL

“The excitement to get the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season started was already at an all-time high, but being able to announce Andretti’s long-time partner Bryant as the primary on Marcus Ericsson’s No. 28 entry at the season opener has taken that excitement to the next level. Bryant has been such a great partner to our organization over the years, and we are thrilled for the opportunity to showcase the Bryant brand in a big way on the Streets of St. Petersburg.”

MARCUS ERICSSON, DRIVER, ANDRETTI INDYCAR

“I’m excited to have Bryant back with us for 2025, and as the primary sponsor for St. Petersburg. They’ve been a partner of mine for many years and we’ve been able to celebrate some great victories together. One special memory that comes to mind is when we won on the Streets of Nashville when I ran the primary Bryant car. As a past champion, St. Petersburg has always been a favorite of mine, and I can’t wait to kick off the first race of the season in the No. 28 Bryant Honda.”