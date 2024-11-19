Arrow McLaren and Team Principal Gavin Ward part ways

Effective Monday, November 18, Gavin Ward has departed Arrow McLaren and his role as Team Principal after two seasons. This is a mutual and strategic decision as the team positions itself for growth and performance into the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. The team has invested in additional talent across the organization this off-season and will continue to strengthen and develop its leadership team of Tony Kanaan, Brian Barnhart, Scott Harner, Nick Snyder, Brad O’Brien, Lauren Gaudion and Sophie Markakis-Smith.

Gavin Ward said:

“I leave Arrow McLaren after two years developing a people-first culture set to topple the 20-year domination of INDYCAR’s championship teams. We’ve made major strides during my tenure. Our 2024 INDYCAR season delivered the team’s most-ever race wins, and we came within two turns of victory in the Indianapolis 500. Arrow McLaren is positioned for further success – with a stable driver lineup, significant off-season recruitment and thoughtful organizational changes. I wish my former colleagues well and hope our work together leads to more wins on and off the track. I plan to spend some time at home with my wonderful wife and two daughters while I evaluate what’s next in my career.”

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, said:

“I want to thank Gavin for the time he gave to our Arrow McLaren team the past two seasons. We’ve grown significantly from where we were when he joined the team in 2022, and he was a big part of that transformation. We have a strong team in place, having grown this off-season, and we’re fired up heading into 2025 to fight for race wins and championships.”