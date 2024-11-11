Source: Team PR

Chip Ganassi Racing Formalizes Driver Development Program

The Program Launches with Two Partner Teams Across Motorsports

INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 7, 2024) – Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) has launched a new driver development program leveraging its championship-winning formula to create strategic partnerships across motorsports as a development pipeline to the top level of motorsports in North America.

The program will allow CGR to identify talent competing with its partner teams at an earlier age and help provide a home for drivers as they develop in the CGR ecosystem.

Drivers with partner teams will be included in CGR programs based out of its state-of-the-art shop in Indianapolis including physical, mental and media training, technical education, simulator training, business development and a presence at select INDYCAR SERIES events.

The program launches with two organizations, with more team partnership announcements planned.

Notes of Interest:

Partners Around the Globe: A distinguishing feature of the program is the utilization of partnering teams to place drivers in competitive cars across motorsports with the goal of developing well-rounded skills. It will include a network of organizations competing in open wheel racing, sports cars, karting, and more. The teams already confirmed include: Kiwi Motorsport – is a Formula 4 and Formula Regional team key in the development of Formula 1 drivers Brendon Hartley, Daniil Kvyat and Franco Colapinto. The team has won five of the last six team championships in the U.S. Formula 4 Championship and the 2019 and 2023 drivers’ championships. The team also has two drivers’ and team championships in Formula Regional Americas. Palou Motorsport – is the Eurocup-3 team started by CGR INDYCAR driver Alex Palou and his father, Ramon, just two years ago. In 2023, the team finished third in the inaugural Eurocup-3 team championship.

A distinguishing feature of the program is the utilization of partnering teams to place drivers in competitive cars across motorsports with the goal of developing well-rounded skills. It will include a network of organizations competing in open wheel racing, sports cars, karting, and more. The teams already confirmed include: Formula For Success: Drivers receive mental, physical and technical training at CGR’s Indianapolis shop, home to 23 championships, including 16 INDYCAR championships, seven IMSA championships, five Indianapolis 500 victories, eight Rolex 24 at Daytona wins along with many others.

Quoteboard: