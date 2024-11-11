Chip Ganassi Racing Formalizes Driver Development Program
The Program Launches with Two Partner Teams Across Motorsports
INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 7, 2024) – Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) has launched a new driver development program leveraging its championship-winning formula to create strategic partnerships across motorsports as a development pipeline to the top level of motorsports in North America.
The program will allow CGR to identify talent competing with its partner teams at an earlier age and help provide a home for drivers as they develop in the CGR ecosystem.
Drivers with partner teams will be included in CGR programs based out of its state-of-the-art shop in Indianapolis including physical, mental and media training, technical education, simulator training, business development and a presence at select INDYCAR SERIES events.
The program launches with two organizations, with more team partnership announcements planned.
Notes of Interest:
- Partners Around the Globe: A distinguishing feature of the program is the utilization of partnering teams to place drivers in competitive cars across motorsports with the goal of developing well-rounded skills. It will include a network of organizations competing in open wheel racing, sports cars, karting, and more. The teams already confirmed include:
- Kiwi Motorsport – is a Formula 4 and Formula Regional team key in the development of Formula 1 drivers Brendon Hartley, Daniil Kvyat and Franco Colapinto. The team has won five of the last six team championships in the U.S. Formula 4 Championship and the 2019 and 2023 drivers’ championships. The team also has two drivers’ and team championships in Formula Regional Americas.
- Palou Motorsport – is the Eurocup-3 team started by CGR INDYCAR driver Alex Palou and his father, Ramon, just two years ago. In 2023, the team finished third in the inaugural Eurocup-3 team championship.
- Formula For Success: Drivers receive mental, physical and technical training at CGR’s Indianapolis shop, home to 23 championships, including 16 INDYCAR championships, seven IMSA championships, five Indianapolis 500 victories, eight Rolex 24 at Daytona wins along with many others.
Quoteboard:
- Mike Hull, Managing Director, Chip Ganassi Racing: “Young race drivers should have unselfish support to develop from a young age. The defined ladder steps are only the first chapter. The match of an open mind with a diversified plan becomes the best avenue for career development. To become successful at the highest level starts with a disciplined structure. The creation of the separation mindset starts away from the race track which feeds the on-track choices. Finding the best functional race team avenues speeds career development. Mentoring within the CGR ethic feeds on-going growth.”
- Ramon Palou, Director, Palou Motorsport: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing, a team that exemplifies the level of excellence we at Palou Motorsport aspire to achieve. With 16 INDYCAR championships and countless other victories, CGR sets the standard in motorsport. This collaboration will accelerate our mission to develop young talent, and we can’t wait to embark on this journey together.”
- Teena Larsen and Garry Orton, Co-Owners, Kiwi Motorsport: “Kiwi Motorsport is thrilled to partner with CGR and be involved with the development program. Kiwi Motorsport, like CGR, has been a dominant team in the series it competes in, running Formula 4 in the United States and Formula Regional Series in United States, Macau and New Zealand. It is our team’s aim to help find the next INDYCAR champion.”