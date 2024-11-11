Big Machine Extends Partnership with IMS

Source: Event PR

NDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024) – Big Machine Distillery – home of Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers and Ascot Award-Winning Borchetta Bourbon – has extended its multiyear partnership with Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

As an official partner of IMS, Big Machine, a valued IMS partner for more than a decade with its music & entertainment and spirits brands, continues its dedication and passion for motorsports.

“Big Machine’s continued enthusiasm for IMS and motorsports is incredible,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Scott Borchetta and his team have been engaged and dynamic partners in a variety of ways for more than 10 years. Their continued commitment to the Speedway helps provide our fans with the best experience possible.”

Music mogul Scott Borchetta acquired and created Big Machine Distillery in 2015 with the desire to venture into the business of producing and marketing high-quality craft spirits. With his brother Mark Borchetta, they have disrupted the spirits industry with the development of a proprietary Platinum Filtration system for the Double Gold Award-winning Big Machine Platinum Filtered vodka brand, the only system of its kind in the world. Big Machine has produced many multi-award-winning products, including their popular Spiked Coolers and their highly acclaimed Borchetta Bourbon, which is beautifully packaged and honors a different legendary INDYCAR race car each year. The Distillery’s family of spirits also consists of a true craft Tennessee Whiskey – Clayton James, New American style gins, moonshines and single batch rums.

“We are so proud to continue our relationship with Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” Big Machine Founder and Chairman Scott Borchetta said. “IMS is unlike any other sporting venue in the world, and the Indy 500 is always a memory-maker, which aligns with all Big Machine brands: making memories.”

Tickets for marquee events in 2025 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – including the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG and the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks – are on sale online at IMS.com and at the IMS Ticket Office.