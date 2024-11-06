Chip Ganassi Racing Finalizes 2025 INDYCAR Driver Lineup As Dixon, Palou and Simpson Return

Source: Team PR

INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 30, 2024) – Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) has finalized its 2025 driver lineups for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone.

Defending and three-time INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou will return to the team in the No. 10 DHL Honda. Six-time champion and 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner Scott Dixon will once again drive the No. 9 PNC Bank Honda. They join Kyffin Simpson, who will drive the No. 8 Journie Rewards Honda.

In CGR’s first INDY NXT entries since 2007, Irishman Jonathan Browne and Dutch driver Niels Koolen will be behind the wheels of the two-car effort.

The INDYCAR and INDY NXT seasons kick off with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025, in St. Petersburg, FL. The entire 2025 INDYCAR season will broadcast live on FOX, while FS1 and FS2 will carry the INDY NXT schedule.

Notes of Interest:

No. 10 Déjà Vu?: In 2024, Palou delivered his third INDYCAR championship in four seasons. He became the first back-to-back champion since Dario Franchitti from 2009-11, also driving the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. He’ll attempt to repeat Franchitti’s feat of three consecutive championships next season.

