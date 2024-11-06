Chip Ganassi Racing Finalizes 2025 INDYCAR Driver Lineup As Dixon, Palou and Simpson Return
Source: Team PR
INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 30, 2024) – Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) has finalized its 2025 driver lineups for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone.
Defending and three-time INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou will return to the team in the No. 10 DHL Honda. Six-time champion and 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner Scott Dixon will once again drive the No. 9 PNC Bank Honda. They join Kyffin Simpson, who will drive the No. 8 Journie Rewards Honda.
In CGR’s first INDY NXT entries since 2007, Irishman Jonathan Browne and Dutch driver Niels Koolen will be behind the wheels of the two-car effort.
The INDYCAR and INDY NXT seasons kick off with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025, in St. Petersburg, FL. The entire 2025 INDYCAR season will broadcast live on FOX, while FS1 and FS2 will carry the INDY NXT schedule.
Notes of Interest:
- No. 10 Déjà Vu?: In 2024, Palou delivered his third INDYCAR championship in four seasons. He became the first back-to-back champion since Dario Franchitti from 2009-11, also driving the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. He’ll attempt to repeat Franchitti’s feat of three consecutive championships next season.
- Dixon Breaks More Records: Dixon’s two wins in 2024 put him just nine wins away from AJ Foyt’s record of 67. He has now won a race in 20 consecutive years and in 22 of his 24 seasons. He also earned his 142nd career podium finish in INDYCAR in 2024, setting the record for podiums in the series. He also surpassed 400 career starts, becoming the second driver ever to achieve the mark.
- Simpson Takes the Next Step: Simpson will enter his second season in the series with some of the best drivers in history to learn from. Last season, the 20-year-old logged valuable laps and showed much promise, leading multiple laps during the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500. He will look to take the next step in his development next season.
- Taking on the NXT Challenge: Chip Ganassi Racing will enter INDY NXT by Firestone with a two-car effort in 2025. Browne and Koolen will drive the No. 9 and No. 10 entries. In Browne’s rookie INDY NXT campaign last season, he scored eight top-10 finishes. In 2024, Koolen had multiple starts across INDY NXT, Formula 2 and European Le Mans.
- Getting Technical: Chip Ganassi Racing confirmed earlier this month that it has entered a technical alliance with Meyer Shank Racing beginning with the 2025 season.
Quoteboard:
- Chip Ganassi, Owner, Chip Ganassi Racing: “By all accounts 2024 was another stellar year for our organization with five INDYCAR SERIES wins and our third championship in the last four seasons. So, as we move toward 2025, we are looking to defend the championship with a strong lineup of drivers and look to continue Kyffin’s development and the development of our young drivers through our INDY NXT program.”
- Scott Dixon, Driver, No. 9 PNC Bank Honda: “I’m excited. I’m ready to get going. I wish there wasn’t such a long offseason. We had lots of great races last year. It didn’t end the way that we would’ve liked with some DNFs and some poor results here and there, but the team did a great job with great speed. I’m looking forward to the season, and obviously going for championship number seven.”
- Alex Palou, Driver, No. 10 DHL Honda: “2024 was another amazing season in the books. The work doesn’t stop, and I can’t wait to be back on track with more hunger than ever in 2025!”
- Kyffin Simpson, Driver, No. 8 Journie Rewards Honda: “I am very excited to continue with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2025. I look forward to building on a strong start to my INDYCAR career and I can’t wait to see what our team can achieve together.”
- Jonathan Browne, Driver, No. 9 CGR INDY NXT Car: “This is very much a dream come true. In terms of being brought into an organization like Chip Ganassi Racing, it’s huge. I’m just excited to get started and get to racing. It’s a huge honor and privilege to be a part of this organization.”
- Niels Koolen, Driver, No. 10 CGR INDY NXT Car: “I’m excited to be doing my second year and first full season in INDY NXT. I look forward to working with Chip Ganassi Racing who have great pedigree and vast experience across many different categories.”