Myles Rowe Joins ABEL Motorsports with Force Indy for 2025 INDY NXT by Firestone Season

Speedway, Ind. – Junior open-wheel standout, Myles Rowe, will be joining ABEL Motorsports with Force Indy driving the legendary number 99 in the INDY NXT by Firestone Series. Rowe will continue his climb to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2025 with the continued support from Penske Entertainment’s Race for Equality & Change Initiative.

After a stout 2024 season that was highlighted by 7 top 10 finishes and 2 top 5 finishes on his way to 11th in the drivers’ championship. The Georgia native is keen to progress in his goal to reach the top level of open-wheel racing in North America, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.



“I’m thrilled to be part of the ABEL Motorsports family with Force Indy for the 2025 season!” said Myles. “ABEL has not only shown great skill, but they have a great deal of respect among the INDYCAR community. It’s a privilege to represent them and Force Indy on this journey. I want to thank HMD Motorsports and Henry Malukas for giving me a good start at this level of racing,” exclaimed Myles.

Rowe’s journey to INDY NXT has been filled with trophies, but none more important than his USF Pro 2000 championship in 2023 and becoming the first African American driver in history to win a North American open-wheel championship. The accolades seem never ending for Rowe who has scored an impressive 9 podiums and 11 wins through his time in the lower formula.

That winning and competitive spirit is exactly what Bill Abel and Team Manager John Brunner were looking for in their 2025 driver lineup.

“When we first heard about the opportunity to bring Myles and Force Indy on board, we were immensely excited,” exclaimed Team Principal Bill Abel. “John and I have been watching Myles for a number of years, and to see his progression as a driver has been remarkable, and something that we knew we wanted to be a part of.”

“Not only do we look for competitive drivers on track, but we look for the right personality and off-track presence that will represent us well. Myles absolutely checks that box for us too, so excited for 2025 is an understatement,” exclaimed Abel.

“Our goal year in and year out is to put the most competitive program we can on track, and Myles will be a huge piece of that puzzle in 2025,” said Team Manager John Brunner. “2024 really showed what this organization is capable of, but we are always striving for more. Myles will bring a new perspective to the team, and I think pairing him with our staff and with Yuven (Sundaramoorthy) will make us that much more competitive in 2025,” said Brunner.

A constant supporter of Rowe’s career, Force Indy President Rod Reid also looks forward to the continuation in 2025 and seeing what this pairing can accomplish together.

“It’s so important to have an organization not only interested in driver development, but understanding our mission of bringing an expanded audience to the sport. ABEL has been a strong supporter of our effort since Force Indy opened its doors across the street from their shop back in 2020. We’re looking forward to a successful season with them,” exclaimed Reid.

Myles Rowe begins his run with ABEL Motorsports with Force Indy on October 18 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the annual Chris Griffis Memorial test. Live timing and scoring will be available through racecontrol.indycar.com with social media updates throughout.