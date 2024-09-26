Source: Team PR

Josh Pierson Confirms 2025 INDY NXT Plans with HMD Motorsports

“Pierson eyes race wins, podium results, and INDY NXT title in 2025”

Josh Pierson will return in the #14 Context–branded HMD Motorsports machine

(Photo Credit: Penske Entertainment)

September 25, 2024 – Returning for his second full season, Josh Pierson has confirmed his 2025 plans. Returning to HMD Motorsports for a 2025 INDY NXT by Firestone campaign, Pierson will pilot the #14 Context–branded HMD Motorsports machine. Pierson will also relocate to the Indianapolis area to be closer to the team and accelerate his path toward the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

At just 18 years old, the American driver from Portland, Oregon, has earned many accomplishments outside open-wheel racing, including being the youngest driver to participate in both the IMSA Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Pierson is also the youngest race winner in the FIA’s World Endurance Championship, with a victory at the 1000 Miles of Sebring.

In 2025, Pierson will focus on another full-season INDY NXT effort as he returns with HMD Motorsports. Continuing with his Engineer, Car Chief, and Driver Coach, Pierson will look for consistency within his program and fight for the success desired to continue his upward climb.

“Josh is still quite young and will enter the 2025 season with a ton of experience,” explained HMD Motorsports President Mike Maurini. “With a program confirmed early, Josh will be able to fully focus on his upcoming campaign as he will have a busy offseason leading into the first race of the season in St. Pete.”

“I have some work to do this off season but looking to take everything that I have learned last year and this season and put it toward the best program possible in 2025,” added Pierson. “I look forward to continuing my work with HMD Motorsports, and being close to my team as I make the move from Portland to the Indy area.”

Pierson will immediately get to work at the Chris Griffis Memorial Test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway next month. Following that, Pierson and HMD Motorsports will dive into their 2025 winter test program and Pierson will announce additional offseason plans in due time.

