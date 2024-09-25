ED CARPENTER RACING ANNOUNCES 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES DRIVER LINEUP

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (September 25, 2024) – Ed Carpenter Racing (ECR) announced today the team’s driver lineup for the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi will join the team behind the wheel of the No. 20 Chevrolet for 2025 and Christian Rasmussen, who recently completed his rookie season with ECR, has been elevated to full-time driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet, both on multi-year deals. Team co-owner Ed Carpenter will round out ECR’s three-car lineup for the Indianapolis 500. This news comes on the heels of welcoming Heartland Food Products Group and their iconic brands, Splenda and Java House, to the ECR family.

Carpenter is thrilled with both the addition of veteran Rossi and the future for Rasmussen.

“It is an exciting day to not only welcome Alex to the team, but to extend our relationship with Christian,” said Carpenter. “We are very excited about our lineup, and other partnership announcements that will be forthcoming. As excited as I am about these additions, I also want to thank Rinus (VeeKay) for his five years with the team. It is always hard to say goodbye to a teammate and a friend, but I am confident that Rinus’ career will continue to blossom. As we look ahead to 2025 and beyond, I am fully focused on getting ECR back to new heights, winning races and contending for championships.”

Rossi joins ECR after nine previous seasons in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Rossi has 30 career podium finishes, including eight victories, most notably the 2016 Indianapolis 500. The Nevada City, California native was the first American rookie to win since 1928. Rossi’s talent has taken him worldwide, with wins in F2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona along with starts in a Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000 and the Bathurst 1000.

Rossi is eager to join his new team and begin preparations for the 2025 season.

“I’m honored that Ed (Carpenter) and the entire ECR ownership group recognize the value I can bring to the team,” said Rossi. “Their commitment to excellence, along with the power of Chevrolet and the ambitious plans they have for the future made this opportunity impossible to pass up. I’m eager to get started and contribute to the team’s continued success.”

Rasmussen’s performance in his rookie NTT INDYCAR SERIES season earned him the opportunity to continue with ECR in a full-time role. Rasmussen joined ECR in 2024 after winning three championships in four years, including the 2023 INDY NXT title. In his debut Indianapolis 500, he drove from 24th to 12th and was the highest finishing rookie in the field. While Carpenter was scheduled to drive the No. 20 in the final three oval races of 2024, he provided the seat to Rasmussen to continue his development. Though he had not driven a lap at the Milwaukee Mile prior, he finished just outside of the Top 10. At the season finale at Nashville Superspeedway, Rasmussen drove from 25th to 14th and secured a Leader’s Circle position for the No. 20.

After a partial rookie year, Rasmussen is excited to race the full season next year.

“I’m incredibly excited to earn a full-time role with Ed Carpenter Racing,” said Rasmussen. “My rookie year in INDYCAR was full of firsts, and I can’t wait to bring everything I’ve learned into my second season. I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity and looking forward to team up with Alexander (Rossi) to push the team forward and fight towards the front of the grid more consistently.”

Carpenter will return to the driver’s seat in the team’s third entry for the 2025 Indianapolis 500, rounding out the team’s lineup. Additional announcements regarding the upcoming season will be made in due course. The 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship will begin March 2, 2025 in the downtown Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.