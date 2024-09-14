Nashville Saturday Weather and Schedule
Here is the planned schedule for today, and the weather: —————- Saturday September 14, 2024 7:30 AMSpectator Gates Open9:00 AMDJ Blanco (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)9:00 AMINDY NXT by Firestone Practice10:00 AMNTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice11:15 AMMackenzie Carpenter (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)11:35 AMNoah Hicks (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)11:55 AMShaylen (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)12:00 PMINDY NXT Practice 212:15 PMChase McDaniel (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)12:35 PMMae Estes (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)12:55…