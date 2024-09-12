Santino Ferrucci To Continue with AJ Foyt Racing in 2025

WALLER, Texas (Sept. 12, 2024) — The speculation is over — Santino Ferrucci will campaign the No. 14 Sexton Properties Chevrolet for AJ Foyt Racing in the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series.

Ferrucci will be teamed with David Malukas, who was signed last month to drive the team’s second entry, thus arming AJ Foyt Racing with two of the most exciting young drivers in America’s premier open wheel series.

“I’m thrilled to continue with Santino in the number 14 car,” said Team President Larry Foyt, who signed the multi-year agreement. “We have really gelled over the last two seasons and he’s a big part of our recent success. This continuity is great for the team and I believe the pairing of Ferrucci and Malukas next season is a powerful combination for AJ Foyt Racing.”

Ferrucci, who lives in Dallas with his wife Renay, joined the team last year and drove to a career best third-place finish in the Indianapolis 500. This year the 26-year-old is on the threshold to finish 10th in the national championship, marking a personal best for him and the first time that AJ Foyt Racing cracked the top-10 since 2002.

“I think Larry’s done a great job building the team so they are now in a position to win an Indy 500 and compete for championships,” Ferrucci said. “Everybody that’s there is what made this team’s amazing turnaround. We’ve all put a lot of time, energy and hard work into this program and I really want to see it through, not just as the driver but on a personal level too.”

Raised in Connecticut, Ferrucci began karting at an early age. He competed nationally and internationally moving from karting to formula racing in Europe. In 2018, he ran in four INDYCAR races which earned him a full-time ride with Dale Coyne Racing in 2019. After the 2020 season, he was a free agent taking part-time gigs and even trying his hand at NASCAR. Throughout this period, Ferrucci always secured a drive for the Indy 500 where he compiled an amazing record of finishing in the top-10 in six out of six 500s!

“I’m happy that Santino’s back,” said A.J. Foyt, who would often talk with Ferrucci at the team’s race shop in Waller. “We got to know him more and he got to know us and I think it made a difference. He did a great job this year and I hope we have an even better year next year.”

Following the spectacular performance in last year’s Indy 500 where Ferrucci qualified fourth, led laps and challenged for the victory, the team was approached to enter into a technical alliance with Team Penske. The joint venture has borne fruit for both organizations with Team Penske earning its first all Team Penske front row in this year’s Indy 500 since 1988 and AJ Foyt Racing significantly improving their performances on the road and street courses. Ferrucci earned his first career pole at Portland International Raceway and claimed six of his ten top-10s on the twist-and-turn circuits.

The NTT INDYCAR Series wraps its season this weekend with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway. The 206-lap finale on the 1.33-mile oval will be broadcast by NBC and streamed on Peacock starting at 3 p.m. ET.