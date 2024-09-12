Juncos Hollinger Racing PR

Posted on by Patrick Stephan

JUNCOS HOLLINGER RACING TRIALS CUTTING-EDGE DIGITAL ADVERTISING TECHNOLOGY WITH INDUSTRY DISRUPTOR, SEAMLESS DIGITAL Juncos Hollinger Racing has collaborated with technology innovator Seamless Digital to bring the first-ever dynamic on-car digital display to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Partner logos and imagery, which have typically been displayed as static prints on the inner portion of the aeroscreen…

