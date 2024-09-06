INDYCAR Announces Introduction of Firestone Alternate Tires at Nashville

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, Sept. 6, 2024) – In partnership with Firestone, INDYCAR has announced the addition of Firestone Firehawk alternate-compound tires for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season finale, the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Presented by Gainbridge on Sept. 14-15 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Used in addition to Firestone Firehawk primary compounds, the softer alternate red-sidewall tires will provide another set of options, strategies and choices for drivers and teams as INDYCAR continues to enhance wheel-to-wheel racing action and turbocharge the championship weekend.

In addition, rules for use of the weekend’s tire allotment also have been updated.

Each NTT INDYCAR SERIES entry will receive:

Six sets of primary-compound tires

Four sets of alternate-compound tires

NTT INDYCAR SERIES teams may use their weekend allotment unrestricted in practice and NTT P1 Award qualifying. In the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix race, teams must use, in any order:

One set of primary-compound tires

Two sets of alternate-compound tires

As on road and street circuits, cars must complete two laps on each set of required tires. Failure to comply with this rule will result in a minimum one-lap penalty.

Also new to the event, there are no requirements whether the tires used in the race must be “new” or “used.” Additionally, there are no restrictions governing the use of new or used primary or alternate tires in NTT P1 Award qualifying.

This is the second time alternate-compound tires have been used on an oval following the successful debut of the option Aug. 27, 2023, at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline at World Wide Technology Raceway.

“Firestone has done a phenomenal job with this expanded format,” INDYCAR President Jay Frye said. “It will be interesting to watch how the different strategies play out. We look forward to an amazing race and championship for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES at Nashville Superspeedway.”

In addition to the combined 10 sets of primary and alternate tires, each entry will receive a third and different set only to be used in the high-line group practice aimed at adding additional grip to a second racing groove – a session that has produced favorable results in 2023 and 2024.

“The time between the announcement of a new Nashville venue and the race itself was just seven months,” said Cara Krstolic, director, Race Tire Engineering and Production, chief engineer, Firestone. “Our Firestone team rose to the challenge of an extremely short design cycle and its shortest-ever production timeframe to produce tires for a now heavier hybrid-powered car on a track the NTT INDYCAR SERIES hasn’t competed on since 2008.

“Following two tests on the Nashville oval, we worked with INDYCAR to create differentiation in tires that would provide fans and competitors with an exciting race. To achieve that goal, Firestone is providing an alternate tire for the Music City Grand Prix. Lessons learned from introducing alternates on an oval last season at St. Louis also contributed to our preparation.

“The goal for the alternate tire is to have significant wear and degradation to the point that team pit stop strategies could change as tires may wear before the end of a fuel stint. They are also designed for the different grip levels of the two types of tires to aid in creating more passing opportunities.”

Practice at Nashville Superspeedway begins at 11 a.m. ET Saturday, Sept. 14, with NTT P1 Award qualifying scheduled for 2:15 p.m., high-line practice at 5:15 p.m. and the final practice of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season at 6 p.m. All sessions are available via Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network. Coverage of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, Sept. 15 begins at 3 p.m. on NBC, Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network.