JUNCOS HOLLINGER RACING PARTNERS WITH LOCAL FOOD SUPPLIER, CORDOVA

Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) announced today a multi-year partnership with local Noblesville, Indiana food distributor, Cordova. Cordova Food Distributors will be featured on both the helmet and driver suit of the Juncos Hollinger Racing No. 78 entry for the remainder of the 2024 season and beyond.

“There’s a lot of common ground between Cordova and JHR, as we both share strong ties to not only the greater Indianapolis community, but the Latin American culture as well,” shared Ricardo Juncos, Founder and Co-Owner of Juncos Hollinger Racing. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Cordova to the Juncos Hollinger Racing Team.”

“We are very happy to and excited to start this partnership with Juncos Hollinger Racing,” said Andres Cordova, CMO of Cordova Food Distributors. “We know we will celebrate together in the future.”

The multi-year partnership sees the No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing entry of Conor Daly sporting the local supplier on his race gear for both the double-header at the Milwaukee Mile and the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season finale in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Affiliations like these help bolster ties to our local community, which is one of the many reasons why a partnership with Cordova is attractive,” said Brad Hollinger, Co-Owner of Juncos Hollinger Racing. “Their mission of supplying foods from South American and the Carribean regions while fostering Indiana’s local commerce showcases our aligned values not only as businesses, but also as a community.”

“JHR’s partnership with Cordova Foods exemplifies how the NTT INDYCAR SERIES can create dynamic relationships with global and Indianapolis-based companies alike whose impressive growth mirrors that of our race team,” shared Lee Zohlman, Chief Commercial Officer of Juncos Hollinger Racing. “Cordova recognizes the value that racing can bring to their business, and we look forward to a long-lasting relationship on and off the track.”