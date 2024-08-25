#7 Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, On track, action,

Arrow McLaren 2024 Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland Race Report

Portland International Raceway

Race date: Sunday, August 25

Round: 15/18

Total laps: 110

Total race distance: 216.04 mi/347.68 km

Length: 1.96 mi/3.16 km

Number of turns: 12

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: P17

Finishing position: P12

Championship position: P9, 295 points

“It was a long day, and that was a lot of effort to finish 12th. But at least we finished, as it had been a few races since we did that. The team did a great job in the race with what we had, maximizing strategy and stops, so it is positive to finally get some points on the board before heading to some tracks where we should be pretty strong at next week.”

Starting position: P22

Finishing position: P15

Championship position: P6, 360 points

“Obviously, a very hard weekend for the whole team, including ourselves in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. There are a lot of things to look over to see where the issue is. The reality is, this is unacceptable. We’ll see where we can can improve for the coming races to close out the year better than just fighting for 15th.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: P23

Finishing position: P21

Championship position: P22, 124 points

“It was a very, very long race and it felt like we didn’t really have a whole lot to get by anyone. Then, I made a few mistakes where things just compounded for a pretty disappointing race for us. We will look into it and move on, but we are definitely not satisfied with the weekend. We need to do better, and luckily, we have two more coming up.”

Gavin Ward, Team Principal

“That was a long day. It didn’t help starting where we did, but to be honest, it was a weekend to learn from, try to get better from and move on from. I think everybody here would say that we put too much hard work and investment to perform at the level that we did this weekend. We need to learn from it and get better.”