Fittipaldi, Lundgaard, Vips and Rahal Gained Valuable Data During Practice 1 of the BitNile.com GP of Portland
Rahal Letterman Lanigan RacingBitNile.com Grand Prix of PortlandNTT INDYCAR SERIESPRACTICE NOTES/QUOTES – August 23, 2024

1) Scott McLaughlin 58.3669 / 121.137 mph
12) Pietro Fittipaldi 58.8362 / 120.171 mph
13) Christian Lundgaard 58.8759 / 120.090…