David Malukas Signs multi-year deal with AJ Foyt Racing, starting in 2025

Source: Team PR

David Malukas (Photo Courtesy of Penske Entertainment)

HOUSTON (Aug. 13, 2024) – AJ Foyt Racing has signed rising star David Malukas to drive one of the team’s NTT INDYCAR Series Chevrolet-powered Dallaras in a multi-year deal beginning with the 2025 season.

“I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to join AJ Foyt Racing,” Malukas said. “The team has performed very well this season and I can’t wait to get to work with them and immerse myself in that environment.”



“The history and success of both AJ Foyt Racing and A.J. Foyt himself were key factors in my decision to join the team,” Malukas added. “Everyone knows that A.J. is a legend and he was someone whose name I always heard growing up. To have the opportunity to work alongside him and drive for his team is very special. I am starting a new chapter in my INDYCAR career, and I am eager to achieve strong results with AJ Foyt Racing.”

Malukas, who turns 23 in September, was forced to sit out the beginning of the NTT INDYCAR Series season when he sustained torn ligaments in his left wrist from a mountain bike accident. Requiring several months to heal, Malukas returned to action in June piloting Meyer Shank Racing’s No. 66 entry. Impressive in his return, he has qualified in the top 12 in four of his last five races.

“David will be a great addition to AJ Foyt Racing,” said Team President Larry Foyt. “He is a fierce competitor who possesses a great deal of natural talent. I think David will be a super fit with our engineers and mechanics, and he will be an important factor as we continue to ascend the IndyCar rankings.”

When asked about goals for the 2025 season, the 2021 INDY NXT by Firestone Vice-Champion replied, “For me, the 2024 season was very chaotic and did not go to plan, so I am looking forward to a new beginning. I am mostly looking forward to being a part of such a special team. The recent alliance with Team Penske this season has clearly been beneficial, and I want to be sure that we build the right environment, not just for myself, but for the mechanics, engineers and everyone else who makes this all possible. In the few years I have been in INDYCAR, I have found that a strong team dynamic is crucial for success. As long as we focus on building good chemistry, I am confident that the results will follow.”

The 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series opens Sunday March 2nd with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which will be the first of all 17 races broadcast on FOX network television.

Note: According to the team, discussions are ongoing with current drivers with no decision made on who will join Malukas.