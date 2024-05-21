Arrow McLaren 2024 Indianapolis 500 Day 5 Practice Report

Source: Team PR

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P5, 225.738 mph

Total laps: 70

“It’s definitely not the best day that I’ve had all month. I’m hopeful that we can continue to make some changes to find even more. In terms of balance, I don’t think we’re in a bad spot. We just need to make sure we get all of the speed out of the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet that we can.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P9, 225.446 mph

Total laps: 92

“It was our next to last practice before the race and the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet is in a good window. We’re just carrying on the goodness all month. I’m looking forward to Carb Day on Friday.”

Callum Ilott, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P18, 224.419 mph

Total laps: 85

“It was pretty interesting session considering the hot temperatures. I think we made some big improvements towards the end and had some good traffic running. We went through everything we needed to, so I’m pretty happy with the No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. Now we’ll move on to Friday and go for it there.”

Kyle Larson, No. 17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P28, 223.312 mph

Total laps: 70

“I thought today was great. I got more comfortable with different scenarios that I haven’t been able to put myself in yet, mostly focused on pit lane. It was good to finally get some runs at pit entry and run the length of pit lane. I like that our pit stop is on the Turn 1 side. It gives me time to think about how to execute a pit stop, which I still need get more comfortable with. I feel like I could race now and do a decent job, but it’s good that we still have another day left to get ready.”

Gavin Ward, Team Principal

“ It’s always amazing how you feel like you’ve got all the time in the world when you get here, and then when you get through qualifying, you don’t have much time left. It was a busy session trying to get the Arrow McLaren Chevrolet cars as good as can be for the race. We feel pretty good about where we’re at and we have some happy drivers. We’re chipping away at things bit by bit. There’s one more session to go and then it’s time for the real thing.”