CHEVROLET INDYCAR AT ST. PETERSBURG: TEAM CHEVY PRACTICE REPORT

Source: Manufacturer PR

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF ST. PETERSBURG

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA

TEAM CHEVY PRACTICE REPORT

MARCH 8, 2024

CHEVROLET FINISHES FIRST PRACTICE OF THE NEW NTT INDYCAR SERIES SEASON STRONG WITH SIX IN THE TOP-10 AT ST. PETERSBURG

Chevrolet opened the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season with six drivers finishing in the top-10 of the first on-track session for this weekend’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Pato O’Ward, driver of the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, led the session for Team Chevy, finishing second with a fastest lap of 1:00:8112. O’Ward was followed by Will Power, driver of the No. 2 Verizon Business Team Penske Chevrolet in second, Rinus VeeKay, driver of the No. 21 askROI Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet in fifth to round out the top-five.

Saturday sees Team Chevy take to the track for second practice at 9:35 a.m. ET, as well as qualifying and the Firestone Fast Six at 2 p.m. ET for Sunday’s race on the Streets of St. Petersburg.

TEAM CHEVY TOP-10 FIRST PRACTICE RESULTS:

2nd Pato O’Ward

4th Will Power

5th Rinus VeeKay

6th Scott McLaughlin

7th Romain Grosjean

10th Callum Ilott

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (Quotes):



Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Chevrolet at Team Penske:

“Feeling good about today. The DEX Imaging Chevy fells very good. Between Team Penske, Chevy, and everyone in between we have worked really hard on some things, and we have come out with some pretty strong things, but a lot of hard work is going to have to continue to happen to keep us in the front. INDYCAR is even harder and tougher this year, but I am excited for the challenge. Good first day for us back in 2024 and hopefully we have more coming Saturday and Sunday. “

Will Power, No. 12 Chevrolet at Team Penske:

“Yeah, it was tough man, but the car is pretty good, felt good. We made some major improvements where we needed to. We are way more prepared this year and obviously last year coming in, I hadn’t really been able to do anything because my wife was in the hospital, so this year, very determined to be better because I was very disappointed last year.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren:

“I’m happy with the first practice of the year. It was quite a messy session, but I’m glad we got somewhat of a read on both of the Firestone tires. So it gives us some information to look at and prepare for tomorrow.”

Callum Ilott, No. 6 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren:

“The day was really good. Honestly, I’m very impressed with the team, as with the car. I think it was a good start, and obviously there are things to work on. For me, not having driven (an NTT INDYCAR SERIES car) for a couple of months, it was refreshing. But this team has a good program, and we got through everything that we wanted to. The session was a bit different to what we are used to, but I think we made the most of it. Big thanks to everyone who got me in the car.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren:

“I’m not sure that the split practice really helped anything, but it was a valiant effort to try it. It was hard to get a lap. Our best lap came on the Firestone Primary tire, so we don’t know right now how we are on the alternate. I think, in general, the car feels good and we are starting in a good spot. We will see what tomorrow brings.”

Gavin Ward, Team Principal at Arrow McLaren:

“In my experience, Practice 1 at St. Pete is a tricky one to judge performance off of. Today was no exception. Pato had a pretty good run there at the end. Everyone is feeling pretty reasonable, and it’s always tough in traffic to complete your lap. I applaud the NTT INDYCAR SERIES for trying something new with the split practice sessions, but I don’t think it made it easier to digest today.”

Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Chevrolet at Ed Carpenter Racing:

“It’s nice to be back after such a long offseason, I think also for all the fans, everyone. It’s great to finally to finally be here. Finished P2 in my group session, and now P5. I’m really happy. The car felt good. I still think we have some time left on the table, but it’s a good start. It’ll make me sleep well tonight and good rest for tomorrow, that’s for sure. It felt good. I really feel like Team Chevy upped their game, and of course Ed Carpenter Racing did a great job giving me a car that’s comfortably fast.”

On Christian Rasmussen and rapport so far…

“I think he’s a great guy. It’s great to have him with me and joining this team. This is my fifth year in the series, so I’m really trying to help him as much as possible, make him get familiar with as much as possible as soon as possible. He’s had a clean session so far, so good for him.”

Romain Grosjean, No. 77 Chevrolet at Juncos Hollinger Racing:

“First day back at school and it went really well. This first practice session I think the team did a really good job from Sebring (test session) getting the car in a better window. Chevy has been helping a lot as well with good drivability and then a good car from the engine, so excited for the weekend. I think there’s more work to be done but a good start.”

Agustin Canapino, No. 78 Chevrolet at Juncos Hollinger Racing:

“We started the session with a really good performance. We were P8 with the green tires. Unfortunately, we had a flag when we put on the greens, but I’m really happy with this car. Thanks for Team Chevy and our whole team for a great start to the season.”