Dale Coyne Racing Reveals Driver Line Up, Welcomes INVST as Partner for its No. 18 Entry

– Jack Harvey, Nolan Siegel and Colin Braun Join DCR for 2024 –

– DCR also welcomes veteran race engineer Steve Newey –

Plainfield, Illinois (Tuesday, March 5, 2024) – Dale Coyne Racing will be counting on a diverse driver lineup this season with veteran NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Jack Harvey, up-and-coming INDY NXT by Firestone star Nolan Siegel and multi-race winning sportscar ace Colin Braun driving the No. 18 and 51 entries this season. The team is also excited to announce the arrival of a new partner in INVST as well as the hiring of veteran race engineer Steve Newey.

DCR has signed veteran IndyCar driver Jack Harvey to pilot its No. 18 INVST entry for 14 races this season, starting at this weekend’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Harvey, who has been racing in the series since 2017, has 79 NTT INDYCAR SERIES race starts under his belt with a best finish of third at the Indy GP.

Harvey’s No. 18 Honda-powered entry will prominently feature the black and green colors of INVST, an independent, registered investment advisor headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is making its first venture into motorsports. INVST’s mission is to educate, guide, and counsel families to achieve their full financial potential by making money work for people.

2023 INDY NXT by Firestone rookie of the year Nolan Siegel, who tested with the team earlier this year, will be sharing driving duties with Harvey aboard the No. 18 car this season. Siegel who is competing full time for HMD Motorsports in the INDY NXT by Firestone series will take part in four, non-conflicting, races with DCR this year. The rookie will be behind the wheel for the $1 Million Challenge at Thermal Club, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, the Honda Indy Toronto and he will have the opportunity to qualify for his first Indianapolis 500 in May.

The team’s sister No. 51 car, which once again features a partnership with Rick Ware Racing will have sportscar veteran, 24 Hours of Le Mans and 24 Hours of Daytona winner Colin Braun making his NTT INDYCAR SERIES debut this weekend. Braun, who is competing full time in IMSA this season, is currently signed to race at the season opening race in St. Petersburg and the $1 Million Challenge at Thermal Club, with the hopes of doing more races with Dale Coyne Racing later this year. Braun got his first taste of IndyCar last week when he took part in a successful one-day test with the team at Sebring International Raceway.

In addition to revealing its drivers, the team is also excited to announce that it has added veteran engineer Steve Newey as Lead Engineer for its No. 51 entry. Newey’s experience includes successful race-winning results in IndyCar, Formula 1, NASCAR, and Sports Car racing. He’s picked up victories and championships with such accomplished drivers as Bobby Rahal, Michael Andretti, Dan Wheldon, Marco Andretti and Al Unser Jr., to name a few.

The 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season kicks off this Friday, March 8 with Practice 1 at 2:45pm ET. The season opening race goes green at 12:23pm ET on Sunday, March 10 and will be broadcast live on NBC starting at Noon ET.





What they have to say:

Dale Coyne – Team Owner, Dale Coyne Racing

“It’s been a busy off-season and we’re extremely pleased with our driver lineup heading into the 2024 season. I think we have a great combination of drivers that will work well together, as they’ve shown at our tests in Homestead and Sebring. Jack (Harvey) brings a lot of experience to the team and he immediately fit right in when he tested with us. Nolan (Siegel), like Jack, is a pleasure to work with. He impressed us at the Homestead test with how quickly he was up to speed for his first time in the car. We look forward to seeing what both will do this season aboard our 18 car.

“We already know what Colin Braun can do in a sportscar, and it was great to see him jump into our Indy car last week. He’s jumping into the deep end with little time aboard one of these cars before his first race but we’re confident in his abilities and can’t wait to see him back in the car this weekend in St. Petersburg.

“I also want to welcome INVST to our family of partners, we’re excited to have them onboard our 18 entry and look forward to building a successful partnership with them this season. We’re also excited to have Steve Newey join us as Lead Engineer on our 51 entry. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team. We’re excited to get the season started.”



Jack Harvey, No. 18 INVST Honda – Dale Coyne Racing

“I’m thrilled to join Dale Coyne Racing for this season. I want to thank Dale, INVST and many other supporters for giving me this opportunity to return to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and continue this journey. St Pete has always been a city, and circuit, that I have loved and it’s great to have the opportunity to start this new chapter at one of my favorite events.”



Nolan Siegel, No. 18 Honda – Dale Coyne Racing

“I’m super excited to be joining Dale Coyne Racing for Thermal, Long Beach, the Indianapolis 500 and Toronto in the 18 car this season. It’s a lifelong dream come true for me to be racing in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. I can’t wait to make the most of this opportunity. Huge thank you to Dale, everyone at the team and everyone that has been a part of my career up until now that’s helped get me here. Thermal is right around the corner. We’re going to get to work, and I can’t wait to get back in the car.”



Colin Braun, No. 51 Honda – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR

“I’m so pumped about doing my first two NTT INDYCAR SERIES races at St. Petersburg and Thermal Club with Dale Coyne Racing with RWR. I want to give a huge thank you to Dale. What an opportunity he gave me last week to get a taste of the Indy car in Sebring. It was so fun to drive. The folks at Honda and HRC also made me feel right at home. I can’t wait to get going in St. Pete. It’s a place I haven’t been to in a little bit so we’re definitely jumping off into the deep end but I’m looking forward to getting going on the street course, continuing to work with the team, a great group of people there, and I couldn’t be more excited and ready to get going on this challenge. It’s going to be a blast.”



