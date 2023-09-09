Dale Coyne Racing Laguna Seca Qualifying Report

Salinas, CA (Saturday, September 9, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing with HMD driver David Malukas (#18 HMD) and his teammate Sting Ray Robb (#51 Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Goodheart/Biohaven Honda) will be starting the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey 22nd and 24th respectively. Details for both drivers are below.



#18: David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda Eleventh Row Start for David Malukas at Laguna Seca Salinas, CA (Saturday, September 9, 2023) – David Malukas (#18 HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) placed eleventh in his group during qualifying on Saturday for the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey and will be starting 22nd for the final race of the season. Starting: 22nd Malukas went out in Group 2 during Round 1 of qualifying.

Like the rest of his group, he was unable to set a quick time in his first outing due to an early red flag that stopped the session.

Malukas set his fastest time of 1:07.7816 on the alternate Firestone tire and while his time initially placed him third in his group, he would end up 11th by the end of the 10-minute session.

In 2022, Malukas started sixth and finished 13th at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

So far this season, Malukas has a best starting position of third (Iowa Speedway Race 2) and a best finish of third (World Wide Technology Raceway).

Next Up: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Sept 10, 2023 (NBC 2:30pm ET)



David Malukas, #18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda

“Unfortunately, it was a short qualifying session for us today. It’s unfortunate because we want to finish the season off strong and starting from the back isn’t the best place to do that. I think I under drove on the alternate tires, but I think that also comes from the lack of running on them in practice because of all the red flags we had. Now, we’ll go back and look at all the data and get ready for tomorrow’s race. I’m confident we’ll have a good car for the race and hopefully we can move up like we did last weekend in Portland and have a strong finish.”

#51: Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda Robb to Start from Twelfth Row at Laguna Seca Salinas, CA (Saturday, September 9, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR driver Sting Ray Robb (#51 Goodheart/Biohaven) qualified 24th for the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca. Starting: 24th Robb immediately went out on the alternate Firestone tires during Group 2, Round 1 of qualifying.

The rookie was hoping to put in a fast lap in his first outing of the 10-minute session, but a red flag forced him back to pit lane.

Robb returned to the track with just under five minutes remaining in the session on a fresh set of alternate tires.

He registered his fastest lap time of 1:07.8639 on his final lap.

The time placed him 12th in his group and 24th on the starting grid.

Robb is no stranger to the 2.238-mile road course having picked up his first Indy NXT win at this track last season.

Next Up: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Sept 10, 2023 (NBC 2:30pm ET)

Sting Ray Robb #51 Goodheart/Biohaven Honda – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR

“The team did a great job over the last two days. We made a lot of progress, but it just didn’t pay off in qualifying. It’s disappointing for us, I think there was a lot left in the car. I’m happy with myself and the progress I made so far throughout the weekend. I’m looking forward to the race, making up some positions and finishing the season strong.”