QUALIFYING NOTES – BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland

BITNILE.COM GRAND PRIX OF PORTLAND

QUALIFYING NOTES

STARTING POSITIONS

13th: RINUS VEEKAY No. 21 BITNILE.COM

25th: RYAN HUNTER-REAY No. 20 BITNILE.COM RACE: BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland

TRACK: Portland International Raceway

LOCATION: Portland, Oregon, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 12-turn, 1.964-mile natural road course

RACE LENGTH: 110 Laps/216.04 Miles BROADCAST: Sunday – 12 p.m. PT (NBC)

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, NO. 20 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet, Starting 25th: “The car definitely felt better in qualifying. The field is super close, but we are on the wrong side of about three-tenths. The team made good changes to the car and I was pretty happy with it. It’s just a matter of consistency through Turns 1 and 2. I can’t get through there without constantly having to save the rear of the car over the curbs. We’ll have to take a look at that. Unfortunately, we have a six-spot penalty for an engine change, so that’s going to put us in the back. We are hoping for a good showing for BitNile here at the BITNILE.COM Grand Prix!” Photo Courtesy of INDYCAR Photo

BIRTHDAY: December 17, 1980

HOMETOWN: Fort Lauderdale, FL

RESIDENCE: Fort Lauderdale, FL



PORTLAND STATS

BEST START: 5th (2018)

BEST FINISH: 2nd (2018)

NUMBER OF STARTS: 6



CAREER STATS

STARTS: 291

WINS: 18

POLES: 7 OF NOTE: In this afternoon’s qualifying session at Portland International Raceway, Ryan Hunter-Reay turned the 10th-fastest lap in Round 1, Group 1. However, he will receive a six-position starting grid penalty for an unapproved engine change following last Sunday’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway. If a full-season entry in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES has to utilize a fifth engine during the season, it is considered an unapproved engine change out. Thus, Hunter-Reay will start 25th in tomorrow’s BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland.

Hunter-Reay’s history at Portland International Raceway dates back farther than almost every driver in this weekend’s field. He competed in his first top-level open wheel racing event in Portland in 2003, which was then part of the Champ Car World Series calendar. When the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returned to Portland in 2018, Hunter-Reay leaned into his prior experience at the circuit and qualified 5th. He went on to finish 2nd, missing the top step of the podium by only six-tenths of second.

Hunter-Reay joined Ed Carpenter Racing as driver of the No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet prior to the Road America race weekend in June. Hunter-Reay, recognized as one of the most successful American open wheel racing drivers, has brought a wealth of experience to the team with an INDYCAR career that spans two decades. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based driver is an NTT INDYCAR SERIES Champion (2012) with 18 career wins, including a victory in the 2014 Indianapolis 500.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet, Qualified 13th: “I lost three-tenths in Turns 2 and 3. Every time I went through there, I got a huge snap and couldn’t get back to power. I am really upset about this. I should have been in the Fast 6, not kicked out of the Top 12. I am happy I get a night of sleep before the race. It’s really hard to accept. There is a lot more we could have done and we should have advanced. On to tomorrow.”