Detroit Grand Prix Achieves Gold Certification from the Council for Responsible Sport

CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY LEAR ACHIEVES GOLD CERTIFICATION FROM THE COUNCIL FOR RESPONSIBLE SPORT

The 2023 Grand Prix Becomes First Motorsports Event Worldwide to Reach Gold Certification

DETROIT, Mich. (August 24, 2023) – Building on the momentum of the most sustainable Detroit Grand Prix in history, the 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear has been recognized as the first event in Michigan to achieve gold-level event certification through the Council for Responsible Sport. The recognition also distinguishes the Detroit Grand Prix as the first-ever motorsports event worldwide to earn gold level Responsible Sport certification.

The Council for Responsible Sport recognizes and certifies events that meet a set of criteria for social and environmental responsibility objectives in order to make a positive impact in their communities. Since 2007, the organization has certified more than 200 events worldwide. Through its increased sustainability efforts, significant economic impact and numerous community outreach programs, the Detroit Grand Prix blazed a new trail in 2023 on its way to reaching gold-level certification.

“Reaching gold level certification from the Council for Responsible Sport is a tremendous honor for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear and a true testament to our event’s commitment to being a positive force in Detroit and across Southeast Michigan,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “With the help of our event partners, we are proud of how the Grand Prix has emerged as a leader in effecting environmental and social change in our community, now and into the future.”

With a structured certification process, the Council for Responsible Sport provides a clear path for events and venues to measure, implement, validate and improve their social and environmental sustainability efforts. Certification is accomplished through planning and communications, procurement, resource management, access, equity and community engagement. In 2023, the Detroit Grand Prix joined the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway as NTT INDYCAR SERIES events and venues to apply for Council for Responsible Sport certification.

Key community partnerships and programs helped the Detroit Grand Prix achieve its watershed gold-level certification.

Grand Prix partners worked collaboratively with event organizers to create unique community engagement, sustainability, youth enrichment, small business empowerment, and arts, culture and entrepreneurship opportunities across the City of Detroit this year. Focused on making a positive environmental impact, the 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear worked with its partners at Priority Waste to implement robust waste diversion and recycling program to become the most sustainable Detroit Grand Prix in the event’s 41-year history. With support from Penske Truck Rental, this year’s Grand Prix also became the first-ever motorsport event to offset 100% of fan travel carbon emissions by investing in nature-based programs in Michigan and across the Midwest.

Thanks to Community Partners American Axle & Manufacturing, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Delta Air Lines, Delta Dental, DTE Foundation, Henry Ford Health, Huntington Bank, Lear Corporation and PNC Bank, the Grand Prix featured more accessibility than ever before and created some unique and engaging opportunities for neighborhoods and communities in Detroit to connect with the event. Community partnerships helped the event incorporate multiple viewing platforms along the racing circuit that provided access and free viewing for fans over more than half of the event’s footprint, all weekend long. With the support of the key Grand Prix Community Partners, students from the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan also designed eight unique art murals honoring local communities across Detroit that were displayed trackside for the world to see during the June 2-4 Grand Prix weekend, hosted on the downtown Streets of the Motor City for the first time since 1991.

Partner support also allowed the Grand Prix to create opportunities for neighborhoods and businesses across the city to benefit from the event. The Small Business Straightaway hosted in Cadillac Square during the Grand Prix gave nearly 30 locally owned and operated Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) businesses from each district in Detroit an opportunity to shine and benefit from a big weekend for commerce across the region.

With approximately 150,000 people attending the Grand Prix over the course of the three-day weekend, the event also injected millions of dollars of spending into the local economy following its relocation to the 1.7-mile street circuit in Downtown Detroit this summer.ABOUT THE DETROIT GRAND PRIX

The Detroit Grand Prix is a 501(c)3 organization and a subsidiary of the Downtown Detroit Partnership. Scheduled for May 31-June 2, 2024, the event will return to the Streets of Downtown Detroit. Next year's Grand Prix will include the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix featuring the cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the sports cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the rising stars of racing competing in INDY NXT by Firestone.